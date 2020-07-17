Masahiro Tanaka is strong in return, but the Yankees offer a touch of caution

Manager Aaron Boone and pitching coach Matt Blake were cheered on by Masahiro Tanaka's crisp bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, the first time on a mound on the right since he was hit in the head by a transatlantic liner Giancarlo Stanton of 112 mph on July 4.

However, Boone hinted that Tanaka might not be ready to pitch on the first trip through the rotation when the 60-game season is slated to open next Thursday.

"I'd probably be a little surprised if it was the first rotation," said Boone of Tanaka, who threw 30 pitches in pen training. "And again, it's to see how his next bullpen is going, to see how the hitters face live and what the best decision is for us and Masa when it comes to how we want to build it entirely at the major league level or If you want me to continue building and get to a point where I'm more like a headline? Those will be conversations we have internally and with Masa, for that matter. We'll see where we are in the next few days, especially after he faces the hitters for the first time. "

Blake was impressed with Tanaka's performance.

“Greater intensity than we initially expected, which was really encouraging. He was around 88 to 91 (mph). It was good to see him step on it and show all his pitches. The first very crispy bullpen, so I'm very happy where he's at, & # 39; & # 39;, said Blake of Tanaka, who will replay the bullpen session on Sunday and likely face batters early next week.

Blake is also impressed with how Tanaka has recovered from the terrifying stage.

“I think it has been very good about how everything has been processed. He spent time talking to Chad Bohling, our kind of mental abilities, just to make sure they are taking the necessary steps in terms of how he is processing that moment and what it means to move on, "Blake said." A kind of necessary steps to going back to racing at a high level without hesitating to get back on the mound. He's been very firm, feels good about what happened and understands the risks associated with the launch. "

Aaron Judge was on the batting field before the Yankees exercised and took batting practice during practice one night after returning to the lineup and homing in an in-escalation game.

"Everything looks good with Aaron," Boone said of the right fielder, who has been dealing with a stiff neck since being scratched in an in-school game on Saturday.

Gerrit Cole will begin Friday night before his scheduled Opening Day assignment.

"We will probably keep it similar. I think he threw 85 (pitches) last time. We'll probably have him over there, "Boone said." He pushed a lot last time on a very hot day. We'll keep him there with the idea that he would obviously go to day six. "

Starting with Friday night's in-scale game at the stadium, Boone believes his club has four remaining exhibition games instead of two against the Mets this weekend and one against the Phillies on Monday.

“In my mind I am counting (Friday) as a game. On Friday we have eight tickets to play. I'm looking at these next four games, almost all of our guys are going to be playing three of those games and they're probably going to push them pretty far into the game, "Boone said." I feel like they're ready to do that and that's been nice. "

Hal Steinbrenner dropped by the Yankees' first-base dugout to visit GM Brian Cashman on Thursday and see left-handed veteran J.A. Highly promoted and happy pitching prospect Clarke Schmidt will face live hitters on Thursday.

Among the hitters Happ faced were the judge, Miguel Andujar and Gio Urshela. The Yankees' best pitching prospect Schmidt pitched Stanton, Mike Tauchman and Andujar.

Add Tauchman to the list of Yankees who aren't in love with putting a running back at second base to start an extra inning, even if he has a chance to be employed in that circumstance. Last week, Boone used Tauchman to start innings at second base to prepare pitchers and hitters for such a situation.

"I'm not a huge fan of that," Tauchman said of the rule that has been used in the minor leagues and is up for grabs this abbreviated major league season to prevent games from going into extra innings. "I understand why it's being done, but I understand why pitchers don't like having to deal with a runner they didn't create."

Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle believes the false noise from the crowd and music to be released to a Yankee Stadium with no fans when the regular season begins will be positive.

"Personally, I think it will," Kahnle said when asked if the noise will help the players. “Some kind of noise, even when you're playing, gives you a huge adrenaline rush. I think it will give a better situation than just being there without sound, you can hear people talking. It's a good idea to do that, but I saw a video today and it seemed like the noise was too loud, but I'm sure they're working with it right now. "

Kahnle is aware that without fans in the seats and TV microphones in baseball stadiums, players will need to be careful what they say on the field and in shelters.

"They can pump out the noise from the crowd, but I don't think it's going to be the same effect it would have if there were fans there," said Kahnle, who predicted he will let something go. “I'm still obviously going to let go of the main F-bombs. That's just who I am. I know many guys, we are very passionate on the mound. "

The Yankees reassigned the following players to the alternate spring training site: RHP Domingo Acevedo, RHP Daniel Alvarez, RHP Luis Gil, C Max McDowell, RHP Luis Medina, RHP Adonis Rosa, and RHP Alexander Vizcaino.