Masahiro Tanaka prepares for a big step as Yankees random rotation begins

Masahiro Tanaka launched a second bullpen session on Sunday, and the next step is likely to be Tuesday when the right-hander faces live hitters for the first time since he was hit in the head on July 4 by a line drive from Giancarlo Stanton. it was timed at 112 mph. and left Tanaka with a concussion.

"Everything went well, so I would expect him to face the hitters, maybe Tuesday," said Aaron Boone.

Tanaka is unlikely to work for the first time in the five-man rotation, as the Yankees will be wary of the 31-year-old. You may be able to start from the end of the second trip through rotation.

With Tanaka gone, Jordan Montgomery, who impressed in the Yankees' 6-0 exhibition victory over the Mets at the stadium on Sunday, goes from fifth starter to fourth. There are several options for Boone for the fifth game. One is to bring back Opening Day headline Gerrit Cole during the regular four-day break July 28 in Philadelphia or use Mike King or Jonathan Loaisiga to start. Another option is to use Chad Green as the opener.

Luis Cessa joined the Yankees on Sunday. The right had been quarantined outside the camp after testing positive for COVID-19.

"It feels great. He is playing ball (Sunday) and will throw a bullpen (Monday). We will see where it is and begin to draw up a plan, "Boone said.

Unlike Saturday night at Citi Field, the Yankees didn't fill the behind-the-plate seats on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium with cardboard cutout faces from fans like the Mets did.

The Yankees pumped recorded noises into the stadium.

Boone called Thairo Estrada, "The Most Valuable Player of the summer camp so far" on Saturday after the versatile infielder ran against the Mets at Citi Field.

On Sunday, the manager said Estrada was very much in the mix to get a place on the 30-man list.

Submit your Yankees questions here to be answered in an upcoming post bag

“Versatility is definitely one of the things that attracts Thairo. Obviously, he can play in the middle of the diamond and we saw on the go being able to play outfield & # 39; & # 39;, Boone said of the 24-year-old who limited himself to 18 minor league games in 2018 after get shot in the hip during the off-season. He played in 35 major league games in 2019. “He runs well. He did a good job with the bat last year and I feel like he's even better this year and just loves the person's makeup. Thairo brings many things to the table. Add all those things and he is very much at stake. "

Obviously, Estrada was excited to be up for grabs for a place on the major league roster.

"That would be super exciting. I would be very happy if the opportunity came true, "said Estrada, who hit .250 in the big leagues last year." For me, it's just a matter of being prepared for any situation that comes up in the game. "

Boone was pleased that Domingo German changed his mind on Saturday about leaving baseball, which he said he was doing Friday in an internet publication. However, Boone wants to know more about the situation before addressing the problem.

"I reserve a comment until I have an idea of ​​the situation," Boone said. "First of all, I want to make sure it's okay."

Boone hasn't closed the door by playing Miguel Andujar in right field just because he lost a ball in the sun last week at Yankee Stadium. However, if Andújar plays in the garden, he will probably be on the left.

"As of now with everything we're putting on his plate and he's done such a good job on the left that we're keeping him there, but he wouldn't shut the door on right field based on a sunball, & # 39 ; & # 39; Boone said.

Aaron Hicks says he is no longer worried about leaving a shot with his right elbow that had Tommy John surgery after last season. However, the center fielder still has doubts.

"There is something in the back of my head that still remembers what I felt when I used to let it go, especially in the postseason and I felt that pain," Hicks said Sunday. "I haven't really thought about it in a long time. Obviously, when it comes to a gaming situation, I'm going to do it organically and see how it works."

Aaron Judge, Hicks, Gary Sanchez, Voit, Brett Gardner and LeMahieu were in the Boone lineup on Sunday night after failing to make the trip to Citi Field on Saturday.

Third baseman Gio Urshela was gone, but that had nothing to do with Urshela being hit in the groin during batting practice on Saturday. Instead, Boone wanted his regulars to play three of the last spring 2.0 training games (counting Friday night's in-school game and Monday night's exhibition game against the Phillies). Urshela played on Saturday night.

Right-hander Deivi Garcia will start Monday night at Yankee Stadium against the Phillies.