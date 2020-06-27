Masahiro Tanaka ready to return to unknown Yankees waters

Masahiro Tanaka arrives in New York this weekend from Japan before the Yankees hold a second spring training at Yankee Stadium beginning Wednesday.

Since signing a seven-year, $ 155 million contract that did not include a $ 20 million publishing fee for the Rakuten Golden Eagles, this will be Tanaka's seventh trip to a Yankees spring training. This year he will be doing the long walk twice, thanks to the coronavirus that closed spring training on March 12. Soon after, Tanaka traveled to her home in Japan.

Due to COVID-19, it is difficult to predict what a 60 game season will be like. Can MLB navigate the next obstacles? What will be the level of play? How can a brief second spring training cause injury?

And here's another one no one knows the answer to: Will Tanaka make an eighth trip from Japan to the Yankees' spring training in Tampa next February?

After six very good years on stripes, the 31-year-old right-hander can be a free agent every time the next season ends or he doesn't play.

Tanaka is still a Yankee is the smart move, but baseball's financial picture after this year will be wiped out and that includes Hal Steinbrenner's club.

With headlines James Paxton and J.A. Happ eligible for free agency along with infielder DJ LeMahieu, will there be enough money for everyone? It is not probable.

Because the Yankees have affordable guns on Mike King, Domingo German, Jonathan Loaisiga, Luis Cessa, Clarke Schmidt, and Deivi Garcia, they could let go of two of the three free-agent starters.

Respected in the clubhouse for his professionalism, work ethic, and easy smile, this will be Tanaka's second chance to split The Bronx. After the 2017 season in which Tanaka was 13-12 with a 4.74 ERA in 30 starts, he could have chosen to leave the last three years of the contract and leave $ 67 million on the floor, however, he stayed .

That was his call. This time, the Yankees could decide Tanaka's future and allow him to enter an unknown free-agent market.

If Tanaka leaves, we will miss him on the mound and in the clubhouse. After signing a nine-year contract for $ 324 million, Gerrit Cole went to Tanaka to ask him for advice on pitching in New York.

"How can you not?" Cole told Dan Martin of The Post during spring training. "He has been the quintessential professional here in New York throughout his entire stay. He faced many challenges coming from Japan in the middle of his career to a completely different side of the world. There is probably some prospect to be gained there."

Like many teams, the Yankees have missed some long-term deals. Jacoby Ellsbury's seven-year, $ 153 million deal is at the top of the list. Carl Pavano's four-year deal of $ 40 million was a mistake. The same goes for the five-year, $ 20 million contract for Kei Igawa which had an additional $ 26 million fee for the Hanshin Tigers.

On the other side is Tanaka.

In 164 games (163 starts), Tanaka is 75-43 with a 3.75 ERA as the Yankee and 5-3 with a 1.76 ERA in eight postseason starts.

Although Tanaka has never equaled a 12-4 start, with a 2.51 ERA, to his 2014 Yankees career that was interrupted by a small UCL tear in his right elbow that did not require surgery, it has been a very part Valuable from the Yankees' rotation, even with last year's 11-9 record and 4.45 ERA in 32 games (31 starts). He also hit 28 home runs, which was his second highest as a Yankee.

"It was hard to read last season," said an American League scout about Tanaka, who relied more on the slider than the firm's divider. "He has a good record even with that, so it's not like he has to prove himself as other guys in similar positions do, but it would be interesting to know how much of what happened to him was due to) the ball."

Smart money says Tanaka stays, but how it talks and how the market looks will speak louder.