Masahiro Tanaka will wear this protective gear on the return of the Yankees

Masahiro Tanaka seemed pretty sure he will wear a protective insert on his hat on Saturday night when he makes his first start to the season against the Red Sox.

And he was adamant that he won't panic at the memory of being hit on the head on July 4 by an ocean liner Giancarlo Stanton who was clocked at 112 mph and left him with a concussion.

"When I went up on the mound in Scranton I didn't think about it at all," Tanaka said in a Zoom call on Friday afternoon before the Yankees beat the Red Sox 5-1. He faced batters at the Yankees' alternate site earlier this week. "That said, I think it should be fine."

As for the insert to be used on the right side of his hat in the area where the ball hit him and sent him to the ground, Tanaka said it was suggested by medical personnel.

"I think I will use it in the game (Saturday). I did not know, I did not know it. It was the coaches who recommended and wanted to know if I wanted to try this, "said Tanaka. “I was on board with that and I tried it. It actually turned out that it didn't bother me at all. You forget that it's even there. That's when I felt this could work and it also gives me peace of mind, obviously and it will also protect me in a way. That's why I will most likely use it in (Saturday's) game. "

When asked how deep he could go against the Red Sox, Tanaka said until he is removed from the game.

"I'm not sure how many pitches they'll give me. I guess we'll see. It just competes on the mound until (Boone) takes the ball from me, "said Tanaka.

In addition to the time lost due to concussion, Tanaka has faced the challenges of overcoming the obstacles that COVID-19 has presented.

"Given the situation we are in, it is a challenge, but each player is in the same situation," said Tanaka. “So there really is no excuse for that. My mindset for that is just going out there and competing and being the best version I can. "

With COVID-19 hitting the Marlins hard and forcing them and the Phillies to pause their seasons and postpone the Cardinals and Brewers game on Friday night, Tanaka broached the subject.

“I feel like this was almost expected. In that sense, I'm not overly shocked or overly concerned, but it's obviously a concern that this is happening, "said Tanaka." I think it's kind of a reminder that we really need to be responsible in the action and behavior that we take. "