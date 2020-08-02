Mashiro Tanaka provides his first boost to the Yankees' rotation

After Masahiro Tanaka was hit in the head by a 112 mph line shot from Giancarlo Stanton's bat during a simulated game on July 4, it was unknown how the right might be affected, let alone when he would return to the mound.

However, there he was in the Yankees' 5-2 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Tanaka gave up two runs, one won, in 2 ² / ₃ innings, leaving after 51 pitches thanks to a pitch count.

He pitched two scoreless innings before Boston caught up with him in the third and was effective for most of the brief outing, reaching 94 mph at times.

"I thought it was really good," said Aaron Boone. "The power was there with his fastball. That's as good a speed as we've seen on his fastball, really, in the last two years. "

However, Tanaka was discouraged by his lack of command, something he attributed to not having pitched in a competitive game since spring training in March.

Third-string catcher Chris Ianneta was assigned to make space on the list after Tanaka was activated from the seven-day concussion injured list.

James Paxton did not retire a batter in the second inning in his first start to the season.

He will return to the mound on Sunday for better results and expects some adjustments he has made since his season debut.

"I have seen a video and it turned out that the angle of my arm was low and I was bending too far on my way to the plate," Paxton said. "I've been working on my posture and standing up straighter and taller."

That should allow you to launch your breakout balls more effectively.

The Yankees have high expectations for the left-hander, who underwent back surgery in February, but ended without missing a moment due to the delay in the start of the regular season.

Gary Sanchez returned to the lineup on Saturday after taking Friday off and Boone said he "doesn't have much concern" about the catcher's slow start even though Sanchez entered 0 of 15 on Saturday with 10 strikeouts.

Sánchez got his first hit of the season on a roll from the right side of the inside frame in the second and scored.

Luis Cessa was scheduled to launch another simulated game on Saturday and his return of the coronavirus is expected "in the coming days," according to Boone.

Boone spoke to him on the weekends and the right-hander told him that he felt "really good and that his things are what they normally are."

MLB announced that the Yankees are slated to host the Phillies on Monday and Tuesday and visit Philadelphia on Wednesday and Thursday. The Yankees would then visit Tampa Bay for a four-game series that will begin on Friday, with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday. Gerrit Cole is expected to start Monday and one of Saturday's games, which would be seven innings thanks to the new rule regarding doubles.

With no fans in the stands, it has become much easier for opponents and other observers to hear what is being said on the field and in shelters. Boone created quite a stir a year ago with his "wild in the box" speech and was asked on Saturday if the new environment had impacted what he said this season.

"Maybe a little," said Boone. “As best you can, try to be aware of things. Believe it or not, I even try to keep it in mind in all situations. I will also honestly react to what I see. You're trying to strike that balance between being aware and respectful, but also intense in the game. "