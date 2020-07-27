Mask users don't relax with handwashing, study suggests





Some experts were concerned that facial coatings might create a false sense of security for users, but a review of the existing, albeit limited, evidence by researchers at Cambridge University and King's College London in the UK found that this does not appear to be the case.

"Many public health agencies are concluding that wearing a face covering could help reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2, and the limited evidence available suggests that its use does not have a negative effect on the hygiene of hands up, "said author James Rubin, an emerging health risk psychology reader in the Department of Psychological Medicine at King & # 39; s College, in a press release.

According to the study, published in BMJ Analysis, the use of face covers is now required or recommended to protect against Covid-19, particularly in shared interior areas such as public transportation.

As part of their study, the authors analyzed 22 systematic reviews examining the impact of mask use on respiratory viruses, including influenza, but not Covid-19.