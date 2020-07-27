Mask users don't relax with handwashing, study suggests

Some experts were concerned that facial coatings might create a false sense of security for users, but a review of the existing, albeit limited, evidence by researchers at Cambridge University and King's College London in the UK found that this does not appear to be the case.
"Many public health agencies are concluding that wearing a face covering could help reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2, and the limited evidence available suggests that its use does not have a negative effect on the hygiene of hands up, "said author James Rubin, an emerging health risk psychology reader in the Department of Psychological Medicine at King & # 39; s College, in a press release.
According to the study, published in BMJ Analysis, the use of face covers is now required or recommended to protect against Covid-19, particularly in shared interior areas such as public transportation.
As part of their study, the authors analyzed 22 systematic reviews examining the impact of mask use on respiratory viruses, including influenza, but not Covid-19.
They found six randomized controlled trials looking at hand hygiene, and their results suggested that wearing masks does not reduce the frequency of hand washing or disinfecting. In fact, the document said that in two studies self-reported handwashing rates were higher in the groups assigned to the masks.
"Within the context of wearing masks, the authors note that precautionary behavior (such as wearing masks or handwashing) may actually remind the user of the need to perform the other related behaviors, thus reinforcing the entire set of behaviors to combine to reduce transmission, "said Dr. Julian Tang, an associate professor of respiratory science at the University of Leicester, who was not involved in the research.
Unfounded concern
The idea that people have a level of risk with which they feel comfortable and adjust their behavior to maintain that level of risk, what scientists call risk compensation, may seem intuitive on an individual level. For example, people run longer to make up for an indulgent meal, and a cyclist may wear a helmet to ride a bike. Faster.
However, there is little solid evidence for this type of risk compensation. Studies have found little or no support for the hypothesis that The use of a bicycle helmet is associated with risky behavior, according to this latest research.
Similarly, in another example cited by the article, the HPV vaccine did not lead to an increase in unprotected sex, as some had speculated. In fact, the opposite effect was found: those who were vaccinated were less likely to have unprotected sexual behavior, as measured by sexually transmitted infection rates.
"There is mounting evidence that the use of a face covering reduces the spread of SARS-CoV-2, and the limited evidence available does not support concerns that its use will adversely affect hand hygiene," the study said.
"This is in accordance with the large body of evidence on interventions for which risk compensation has been shown to be an unfounded concern."
The authors added that more research was needed to understand how people behave when they wear facial covers in different interior spaces to see if the use of masks affects social distancing.
"The concept of risk compensation, rather than risk compensation itself, appears to pose the greatest threat to public health by delaying potentially effective interventions that can help prevent the spread of disease," said Professor Dame Theresa Marteau of the Cambridge Behavioral and Health Research Unit. , who led the investigation.