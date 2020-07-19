Masked NHL men have a chance to get a key safety message across

Maybe it wouldn't make the slightest difference in this country, but maybe it does. Perhaps some of those invited to participate would decline because they did not believe the message. What a shame, but that would not affect the initiative.

Because when 12 NHL teams meet in Toronto in just over a week, their 24 goalkeepers will wear masks when they go to work. And when the other 12 tournament participants meet in Edmonton, guess what? – Its 24 goalkeepers will also wear masks.

So why not open up every broadcast to what should be an impressive (and perhaps even impressionable) audience with a PSA where the goalkeepers, one by one, simply say, “I'm wearing a mask. So I should. "Or:" I put on a mask. I also ask you to wear one. "

(I am not paid to write a copy of the ad, you may have noticed).

The NHL could get Ben Bishop to send the message to the Dallas market and Andrei Vasilevskiy to the Tampa market and Sergei Bobrovsky, or maybe even Roberto Luongo, to the Panthers market. Tuukka Rask was able to speak to Boston and Carter Hart with Philadelphia, and Jordan Binnington of the Stanley Blues Cup champion with St. Louis.

The league could have Henrik Lundqvist, Carey Price, Marc-Andre Fleury and Martin Brodeur addressing the audience before the national games. Maybe Bernie Parent and Patrick Roy. But it's only natural for the NHL, which has an opportunity here to do more good than perhaps lift the spirits of its fans by stepping onto the ice amid a pandemic.

Silence has never delivered news as good as this week's smooth opening week of Phase 3 training camp for the NHL. Perhaps there is some good fortune involved, but that's surely at least partially the residue of design that the league and NHLPA created through weeks of intense dialogue.

I do not care about the CBA, which was locked in the hip to play again. I think the players took advantage of the league and the owners, and in part because for years players had been inappropriately obsessed with escrow as a failure of the unwavering hardcover system rather than focusing on the hardcover itself. But I've already said it once or twice. This is the system and everyone will learn to live with it.

However, the return to the game, the thorough and methodical approach taken by the league and the union in crafting protocols for four different phases related to COVID-19, well, it couldn't have been more impressive. Gary Bettman had time and used it wisely. Neither party was ahead of itself.

And while there are no absolutes in July 2020, the methods adopted give the NHL a chance to do so. There is still everything ahead, and there is no guarantee that next week will not bring bad news, but there are reasons for more than just hope. There are reasons to believe that this could work.

So, in two years when he becomes eligible, does Luongo become the first NHL goalkeeper elected to the Hall of Fame without winning a Stanley Cup since then? Who do you think – Tony Esposito in 1988! That was a year after Ed Giacomin, also without a Cup on his resume, was consecrated.

In fact, Esposito, Giacomin and Chuck Rayner, who incredibly never had a winning season in two years with the Americans and eight with the Rangers, are the only three NHL goalkeepers to enter the Hall after 1950 without a notch in the Cup. .

There is a fourth Hall of Fame goalkeeper after 1950 without a Cup. His name is Vladislav Tretiak.

So if Sean Day, released by the Rangers with one year to fulfill his contract, somehow becomes an NHL caliber defender after signing with Tampa Bay, there will be some explaining to do.

Yes, I know, the Rangers need to keep the contracts to stay within the range of that maximum number of 50, and they have all these alleged left-handed defenders prospects waiting in line, and that day, in their third year in the organization after from his third … Round pick in 2016, he played 36 games at the ECHL and only 16 with the AHL Wolf Pack last season.

And with the consensus among talent testers that Day just doesn't have the hockey IQ needed to do it, despite his innate ability and skating ability, it was probably the judicious move.

Still, and this might not be fair given that the Lightning have won the same number of Cups and gone to the same number of finals as the Rangers since the introduction of the hardcover, seeing Tampa Bay sign the Day, and so fast, well …

Since Robert Plant sang once, ooh, it makes me wonder.

Sixth Avenue did it again, amending a regulation or reversing a decision to benefit a franchise or favored owner. This time, the NHL rewrote the CBA capitalization recovery clause to help Nashville avoid ruin in the event of a Shea Weber early retirement in Montreal.

This is the league, they recall, that reversed the Devils' loss of a first round linked to the discovery of Ilya Kovalchuk's circumvention when the current ownership group took control. This is the league that created the cap recapture cutouts for Mike Richards and Jeff Carter of the late "Mr. Snider" for no reason other than the Flyers.

In Tevye's word: Tradition.

Finally, the next time Jere-ME Roenick attends an NHL game, hopefully he'll have to buy a ticket to enter.