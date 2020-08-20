masked-suspects-in-dark-hoodies-started-a-house-fire-that-killed-5-family-members-in-denver,-police-say

(CNN) The three people in dark hoodies and full-face masks look like characters in a scary movie. One of them peers directly at the camera with eyes resembling black sockets from what appears to be night vision footage.

Denver authorities say the image shows the suspects who set a two-story house ablaze in Denver on August 5 and fled the area in a four-door dark sedan. The blaze tore through the home, killing two children and three adults. Three others survived after jumping from the second floor.

The five killed were all members of one Senegalese family, Denver Police said. They were Djibril and Adja Diol and their 3-year-old daughter, along with Hassan Diol and her infant daughter. Djibril Diol, who was an engineer and the brother of Hassan Diol, recently relocated his wife from Senegal, CNN affiliate KDVR reported.

“They never really came out of their house. The only time they came out they were just really quiet. They never had any problems. They were just very honest, true neighbors,” Jordan Sims told the affiliate.

Investigators offer a $14K reward for information