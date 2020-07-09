Masking Trump, unmasking his taxes (opinion)

But if you are the President of the United States and the Supreme Court tells you that your accountant should perhaps deliver the directly relevant tax returns to a legitimately appointed criminal grand jury of a sovereign authority, New York City. You have a tantrum on Twitter.

"The Supreme Court returns the case to the Lower Court, arguments to continue … now I have to continue fighting in a politically corrupt New York. It is not fair for this Presidency or Administration!" So tweeted the most powerful man on earth, taking a break after learning about it, after the Supreme Court decisions in Trump v. Vance and Trump v. MazarsYou may have to turn in your tax returns, at least to the Manhattan District Attorney, if not Congress.

The president is right about one thing in his tweet. The arguments will continue. Even in the Vance In the New York case, the Supreme Court has returned the case to a lower court and will allow the President and his attorneys to argue for more limited reasons against the subpoena. In the related matter, the court also referred cases related to subpoenas from the Congressional committee. If and when the New York prosecutor has access to the statements, the public probably will not; this would be part of a strictly confidential grand jury process. Perhaps most importantly, none of this will be resolved before the November elections.

So the madness will continue. Years behind schedule, millions of dollars in spending, the rule of law was extended to the breaking point, all to try to prevent our President-elect from doing what many of us have already done, either voluntarily or without choice.