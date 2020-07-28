Masks – CNN





This is the key finding of a new report released Monday by federal researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, or NIST, which is a branch of the US Department of Commerce, whose functions include measuring the accuracy of recognition algorithms. facial that companies and researchers send to the laboratory

When assigned the task of combining an image of a person with a digitally added face mask A different photo of the person without one, the most accurate facial recognition algorithms failed to make a correct match between 5% and 50% of the time, according to the report. Generally speaking, most of the algorithms tested had failure rates of between 20% and 50%, Mei Ngan, a NIST computer scientist and author of the report, told CNN Business.

Identification issues make sense, since facial recognition systems generally work by comparing measurements between different facial features in one image with those of another. Blocking part of the face means there is less information for the software to use to make a match.

It highlights a unique challenge that the technology industry is already working to face as the pandemic continues. While the technology is controversial, as several companies have recently rethought providing this technology to law enforcement, it is used in a variety of products and services, from using your face to unlock your smartphone to passing through a checkpoint. of security.