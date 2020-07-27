Masks, no guests, and bathroom lines – what the post-pandemic office will look like





Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, offices and other workplaces, along with disease policies, will be very different as more companies begin to ask employees to return to work on site in the coming months.

That's according to the results of a survey of 150 HR executives taken in mid-June by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Almost all employers (93%) surveyed said they will provide and / or require employees to wear masks. More than 70% will require the same from any office visitor, if visitors are allowed. Approximately 82% said they will limit or exclude them.

Consistent with evolving understanding of the most likely forms of virus transmission, only 14% said they would also provide or require workers to wear gloves. Gloves are now recommended more frequently for people who are cleaning and disinfecting or working in medical settings with patients infected with Covid-19. For everyone else, the advice remains to wash your hands frequently and not touch your face.