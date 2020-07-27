Masks, no guests, and bathroom lines – what the post-pandemic office will look like

That's according to the results of a survey of 150 HR executives taken in mid-June by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
Almost all employers (93%) surveyed said they will provide and / or require employees to wear masks. More than 70% will require the same from any office visitor, if visitors are allowed. Approximately 82% said they will limit or exclude them.
Consistent with evolving understanding of the most likely forms of virus transmission, only 14% said they would also provide or require workers to wear gloves. Gloves are now recommended more frequently for people who are cleaning and disinfecting or working in medical settings with patients infected with Covid-19. For everyone else, the advice remains to wash your hands frequently and not touch your face.
The vast majority of employers (93%) also plan to limit or ban meetings in shared spaces, including bathrooms, conference rooms, and break rooms. 57 percent said they will limit elevator use and take worker temperatures when they arrive.
And almost all (96%) will reduce the number of workers on site and will not allow those who show up to be within six feet of each other.
Employees of most companies (93%) should also expect to receive many disinfectant products, such as hand sanitizers and chlorine wipes. And your employer is likely doing more cleaning than ever. 89% said they would perform regular deep cleaning of all workstations and workstations.
New protocols if an employee receives Covid-19
Any push to bring employees back to the site will be tempered by the reality that until there is an effective and widely used vaccine, coronavirus poses a major risk to employee health and, by extension, the ability to employers to function and compete.
For any Covid-19 diagnosed employee and anyone on the job who has been exposed to that person, nearly 90% of companies said they would require those people to be quarantined for two weeks, according to the Challenger survey. Forty-five percent said they would thoroughly clean their facilities but would remain open. Only 17% said they would close their operations.