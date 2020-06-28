Massachusetts family honors coronavirus victims with 8,013 flags in the front yard

A Massachusetts family has found a patriotic way to honor coronavirus victims.

For every person in the state who dies from the virus, the Labbe family in Grafton has planted a flag in their front yard. Now there are 8,013 flags.

"People died in the hospital without families, so we just wanted to give them back," Melissa, one of the girls, told Boston 25 News.

The family also thanks the men and women on the front line, including first responders, nurses, and doctors, calling them the true heroes of the pandemic.

The news of the tribute has spread throughout the state. Some families drive an hour or more to see the moving exhibit. The Labbes ask visitors to maintain social distance.

"I think it is good for them to go through the trouble of doing that to honor everyone," said Janice Norsigian, who came from Milbury. Her brother-in-law died of the virus.

Until now, the Labbe house was only known for its impressive Christmas decorations.

Although the family has suffered a financial blow during the pandemic, the Labbes have rejected donations. The tribute has cost thousands of dollars, but the most immediate concern is that the yard is running out of room for more flags.

"We still hope it won't be much longer, but we may have to," said Melissa.