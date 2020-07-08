Massachusetts governor signs bill allowing all voters to vote by mail

The new law means Massachusetts joins other states, including Michigan, Nevada, California, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin, to make it easier for more people to vote by mail as coronavirus infection numbers increase and states are forced to watch. forward. November election.
Additionally, the state has made available applications to vote by mail by download.
In 2016 and 2018, approximately 25% of U.S. voters cast their ballots by mail, including a handful of states that hold mail elections and traditional ballots in absentia.
Before the Massachusetts bill was signed, people in the state could only cast their ballots by mail if absences, physical disabilities, or religious beliefs prevented them from voting at their polling places. Voters can now mail their ballots without excuses.
For some states, the expansion of postal voting has been an uphill battle. In Texas, the efforts of the Democratic Party have been questioned before the Supreme Court, which has denied a request by the party to speed up the case, making it highly unlikely that the matter will be decided in time for the November elections.