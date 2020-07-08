Massachusetts governor signs bill allowing all voters to vote by mail

The new law means Massachusetts joins other states, including Michigan, Nevada, California, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin, to make it easier for more people to vote by mail as coronavirus infection numbers increase and states are forced to watch. forward. November election.

The bill requires that a request to vote by mail be sent to all members of the state who registered to vote before July 1. It also extends early voting, adding additional days to limit crowds at the polls for those who still want to vote in person.

Additionally, the state has made available applications to vote by mail by download.

In 2016 and 2018, approximately 25% of U.S. voters cast their ballots by mail, including a handful of states that hold mail elections and traditional ballots in absentia.

Before the Massachusetts bill was signed, people in the state could only cast their ballots by mail if absences, physical disabilities, or religious beliefs prevented them from voting at their polling places. Voters can now mail their ballots without excuses.

For some states, the expansion of postal voting has been an uphill battle. In Texas, the efforts of the Democratic Party have been questioned before the Supreme Court, which has denied a request by the party to speed up the case, making it highly unlikely that the matter will be decided in time for the November elections.

President Donald Trump lashed out at officials in two shifting states, Michigan and Nevada, for his moves to make it easier for more people to vote by mail before the November election, highlighting his growing anger at the changes in mail voting. He argues that it will encourage fraud and harm his chances of reelection.
The harsh and often unfounded criticism of the president for voting by mail is increasing significantly as more and more states loosen restrictions on the practice, either proactively or in court orders.

