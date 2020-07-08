Massachusetts governor signs bill allowing all voters to vote by mail

The new law means Massachusetts joins other states, including Michigan, Nevada, California, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin, to make it easier for more people to vote by mail as coronavirus infection numbers increase and states are forced to watch. forward. November election.

The bill requires that a request to vote by mail be sent to all members of the state who registered to vote before July 1. It also extends early voting, adding additional days to limit crowds at the polls for those who still want to vote in person.

Additionally, the state has made available applications to vote by mail by download.

In 2016 and 2018, approximately 25% of U.S. voters cast their ballots by mail, including a handful of states that hold mail elections and traditional ballots in absentia.