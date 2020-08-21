massachusetts-has-the-highest-unemployment-rate-in-the-country

The unemployment rates for Connecticut, New Mexico and New York reached new highs since record-keeping for state unemployment began in 1976.

New York’s 15.9% jobless rate was the second highest in the country, even though the state added 176,600 new jobs last month — the largest increase in the country last month.

New Mexico, which shed 6,000 jobs, had the biggest increase to its jobless rate, to 12.7% from 8.4%.

Meanwhile, some states are adding back jobs that vanished during the pandemic lockdown. Unemployment levels improved in 30 states last month, and remained stable in 11 states and the District of Columbia. Michigan registered the biggest decrease.