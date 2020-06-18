Massachusetts nurse shot to death outside her home by ex-neighbor in 'targeted' attack: officials

A Massachusetts school nurse was shot dead in what authorities are investigating as an attack led by her former neighbor, according to officials and reports.

Laurie Melchionda, 59, was shot to death at the entrance to her Braintree home in Norfolk County on Wednesday morning, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office announced later that day. They took her to an area hospital, but were unable to save her.

Police arrived to find one of Melchionda's former neighbors, Robert Bonang, 61, at the scene and later arrested him for murder and firearms-related charges, the prosecutor said in a post on his Facebook page. .

Authorities told the Boston Herald that he was wearing brown clothing that closely resembled some of the uniforms the deliverymen wear.

Bonang had left the Braintree neighborhood years before and moved about 20 miles to Marshfield, Massachusetts, according to the Boston Globe. Sometimes the couple had heads colliding, Norfolk D.A. Michael Morrissey said.

"We believe this is a specific event," said Morrissey.

The Braintree Police Department had "multiple prior contacts" with Bonang, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office told the Boston Herald. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday.

Melchionda worked as the director of health services for Weston, the Massachusetts Public School system, and was also a local nurse, Weston Public Schools Superintendent Midge Connolly wrote in a message on the system's website.

"She was an incredibly dedicated health professional and an outstanding person who gave it all to the communities she served," Connolly wrote. “Laurie was leading our work here in Weston during this COVID time, working across the city making sure that the safety of all residents remained paramount. She embodied all the positive traits of a high-quality nurse … Laurie's enthusiasm for life and her family's love were evident in everything she did and will always be appreciated. "