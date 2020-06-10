Massachusetts Police Chief on Board with Improved Training Standards: "We Can Be Better"

The president of the Massachusetts Association of Police Chiefs told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that chiefs across the state "absolutely" support the push to change their training and use of force policies.

Jeff Farnsworth, chief of the Hampden Police Department, made the statement in response to a Massachusetts auditor asking for a new police training system.

"Massachusetts requires a license for more than 50 trades and professions, such as barbers, plumbers, electricians, and doctors, but does not require it for police officers," according to the state auditor.

When asked why he supports the change, Farnsworth said "it makes a lot of sense."

"We have a very disparate system right now between a training branch and a civil service program that sometimes reintegrates officers," he explained. "We need to put everything under one roof, to be able to get an excellent workout."

He noted that "we do a good workout now, but we can be better and we know we can."

Calls for changes in police training and the use of force policies have increased since the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody after a white police officer was seen on video kneeling in his neck for almost nine minutes.

Floyd's death sparked outrage across the country, and sympathy across the globe, as African Americans and others argued that a long history of police mistreatment of minorities continued.

Floyd's death last month and a series of riots that followed in cities across the country have set the backdrop for a hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday about proposals for police reform.

Farnsworth said Wednesday that Massachusetts police chiefs have been supporting and driving changes to their training for "a few years," adding that "excellent" meetings have been held to "try to move forward."

Host Ainsley Earhardt asked Farnsworth what he would specifically change, especially after he "saw what happened to George Floyd."

In response, Farnsworth said that in Massachusetts "that's not something we approve of in any way or form and we don't train that way."

He went on to say that under the new model "we would get everyone out under one roof, there would be constant time tracking and recertification and the ability to decertify if a police officer were removed from a department, they would lose the ability to leave." work for another department. "

"Right now we have bosses who have to deal with that on a regular basis, that an officer leaves one agency and can try to be employed by another agency," he explained. "So it is time to really move forward and embrace the new model."

On Tuesday, sources told Fox News that President Trump will soon have a list of police reform proposals that can be accomplished through a combination of executive and legislative action, and that that effort could intersect with Democratic proposals.