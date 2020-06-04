Massachusetts police follow 50 cars, many rentals, shopping malls circled amid fears of looting by George Floyd

Amidst the plundering of fears from George Floyd protests police monitored 50 cars circulating in shopping centers in Massachusetts Monday night, according to an incident report.

The Newton Police Department report said that "as the mall's security personnel were anticipating that there was a possibility that looters would destroy and rob the various businesses within the mall," seven or eight young men reported in a Black pickup truck with its license plate covered at Chestnut Hill Mall.

"As I was talking to the sergeant. We observed approximately 12 cars, several of which had out-of-state license plates, and each with numerous occupants, gathering on the southwest side of the Chestnut Hill parking lot, ”the report said. "It should be noted that the Chestnut Hill Mall was closed with the exception of the Cheesecake Factory, which is located on the opposite side of the parking lot."

"Newton Police units in the area responded immediately to help the Soldier, however, several other State Police Units were able to come to his aid in a few moments and gain control of the situation," the report added. .

"Newton, Brookline and State Police units continued to patrol the area with more than 50 vehicles, many of which had out-of-state license plates and / or returned as rental vehicles, continued to surround Chestnut Hill's Upper and Lower Malls " said the report.

Newton police the following night also reported anti-police graffiti.

The phrase "CO NEWTON POLICE ARE RACIST F12" was written in black paint on a white brick side of 55 Boylston St., "the report said." During the canvas, Sgt. Observed "F12" on a white brick below. from a parking area at 43 Boylston St. "

It has been an unprecedented week in modern American history, in which peaceful protests have occurred largely in communities of all sizes, but were rocked by episodes of violence, including deadly attacks on officers, rampant robberies, and arson. in some places.

Some of the difficult days since Floyd's death on May 25 dissipated on Tuesday night, with continued protests across the country, but without major reports of violence.

Curfews and protesters' efforts to curb previous outbreaks of illegality were credited with preventing more widespread damage to businesses in cities across the country overnight.