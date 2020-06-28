Massachusetts Police Investigate Death of Separated Couple as Murder-Suicide

Massachusetts police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man and his separated wife as murder-suicide, according to reports.

Information released by police suggests that Joshua Pereira killed Amber Pereira, 30, on Saturday before shooting himself.

Police said they found a weapon underneath his body, Fox 25 Boston reported.

NEW DETAILS IN MASSACHUSETTS NURSE MURDER DISEASE

"Keep family and friends in your thoughts … this is a tragedy," the Somerset Police Department said on its Facebook page.

The shooting occurred at a house in Somerset, where the couple lived until recently that they agreed to separate, Fox 25 reported. He was the one who moved.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots after authorities said Joshua Pereira appeared at the home around 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A relative found the bodies and called the police, the station reported.