Massachusetts report of 76 home veteran deaths describes coronavirus errors; boss fired

Problems at a Massachusetts veteran's home, where 76 deaths were related to a coronavirus outbreak, began when patients from two dementia units combined into one, says a 174-page state report.

"This decision was catastrophic," says the report on Holyoke Soldier’s Home, according to FOX WFXT-TV station in Boston. "The staff described the move as" total pandemonium, "" when hell broke loose, "and" a nightmare. "

"This (is) the craziest thing I've ever seen in my life," said one staff member, according to the report, whose release was followed by the firing of the home superintendent.

The merger of the two units represented "the opposite of infection control," according to the report, creating conditions that were "close to an optimal environment for the spread of COVID-19."

It was the start of a crisis that, in addition to the 76 deaths, also caused infections for another 84 veterans and 80 staff members for 11 weeks, the Boston Globe reported.

“The subject and details of this report are nothing short of heartbreaking. In fact, this report is difficult to read, ”Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, said Wednesday.

The events at the Veterans House in Holyoke, a city of approximately 40,000 residents, about 90 miles west of Boston, are "difficult to think or speak," Baker added, calling the situation "truly horrible and tragic." according to the balloon

Susan Kenney, whose 78-year-old father died in April after contracting the virus at home, told The Associated Press that she was horrified to read the report.

"Action needs to be taken," said Kenney, the daughter of Air Force veteran Charlie Lowell. "We want this to never happen again."

Baker said information on the reform plans would arrive on Thursday, the Globe reported.

A second major mistake at home occurred when staff failed to isolate suspected coronavirus patients in rooms reserved for isolations, despite being advised to do so, according to the report, according to WFXT.

Veterans House Superintendent Bennett Walsh was notified March 12 that any patient with symptoms of coronavirus should be isolated, according to the report. Officials were also told on March 13 that all common areas should be closed to help prevent the spread of the virus, but the Holyoke Soldiers Home kept the common areas open until March 16, the day before the first veteran there to be screened for the virus, WFXT reported.

The state report also accuses Walsh and two other officials, nursing director Vanessa Lauziere and medical director Dr. David Clinton, of excluding others, including the home infection control nurse, from participating in key decisions, WFXT reported. .

He also portrays Walsh as ill-prepared and inept at his job, overly concerned with politics and with a tendency to intimidate many staff members, MassLive.com reported.

Walsh, a Marine Corps combat veteran, was suspended with pay on March 30, but was fired Wednesday after the state report was released, according to the media outlet.

A Walsh attorney rejected the way his client was portrayed in the state report, according to the media outlet.

"We discussed many of the statements and conclusions in the report, which we were never given the opportunity to refute prior to publication," said attorney William Bennett. "We are also disappointed that the report contains many unsubstantiated allegations that are irrelevant to the issues under consideration. We are reviewing the report and will have more to say in the coming days. "

Bennett is also Walsh's uncle and a former district attorney in Hampden County, according to the MassLive.com report.

The attorney said he can file a lawsuit against Governor Baker's administration for the dismissal.

MassLive.com obtained a copy of Walsh's termination letter, signed by Baker and by the state secretary for Health and Human Services, Marylou Sudders.

"The report results cite critical flaws in you and your leadership team during the preparation and response to COVID-19," the letter says. “The report further states that the decisions made by you and your leadership team were inconsistent with the Hogar's mission to treat your veterans with honor and dignity. There is no confidence in his ability to carry out his responsibilities as Superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers' House. "

Meanwhile, state secretary of Veterans Services Francisco Urena, who allowed Walsh to stay on the job, told reporters on Tuesday that he was asked to resign before the report was released.

"I am so sorry," Urena told The Associated Press. "I did my best."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.