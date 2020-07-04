Massachusetts students inspire school bus driver to return to college and finish grade

A Massachusetts school bus driver returned to the classroom and earned his college degree, thanks to the encouragement of the students he drove every day.

Clayton Ward attended college in Virginia, but dropped out after a few semesters when the demands of school and work became too much. He moved to Framingham, Massachusetts, and took the driving school buses, as did his family in his home state of Tennessee.

As I drove students to and from school every day, I talked about their classes. As a self-described history buff, Clayton shared what he had learned from his previous few semesters in college.

"I really enjoy working with children, especially high school students, and during bus routes, we chat about their classes," Clayton said in a statement on the MassBay Community College website.

After some discussion, the students would say that they wanted Clayton to be their teacher.

"I think they only said that because I was a different person than their regular teachers, educating them in a different way to spark their interest," Clayton explained. "But as small as that mention of those children was … it stuck with me and gave me the motivation to complete a goal that had started years ago."

Talking to his passing students renewed his "sense of passion for expanding and teaching young minds," he said, which is why Clayton enrolled at MassBay Community College in May 2019. His goal was to become a high school history teacher, first by obtaining your associate degree. , then transferred to a four-year institution.

Clayton worked full time as a bus driver and also attended classes full time at MassBay. He would take classes between route shifts and every night, as well as online classes to complete his requirements.

He graduated a year later with a 4.0 grade point average, the highest average in the Liberal Arts Program and the Humanities and Social Sciences division, the school said.

In the fall, Ward will transfer to Framingham State University to earn his BA in history, with a minor in secondary education.