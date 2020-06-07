Massachusetts supporter Trump, 82, 'violently assaulted' by motorist, 27, police say

No one should be attacked for their political opinions, says Charlie Chase.

But according to authorities, that's exactly what happened last week to the 82-year-old American military veteran and supporter of President Trump.

The Fall River, Massachusetts man says he had a Trump sign and was wearing a Trump hat when suddenly a motorist allegedly got out of his car and charged at him.

"Give me the sign (expletive)!" the suspect said, according to police.

"The guy, when he came up to me, had never seen a horror story … that his face was as full of hatred and anger as his," Chase told WPRI-TV of Providence, R.I.

It all happened so fast that Chase had to ask a friend what happened, he said.

"According to the other guy who was with me, he didn't know that (the suspect) had picked me up, but apparently he picked me up and threw me with my back to the ground," Chase told the station.

The suspect, identified as Aidan Courtright, 27, of Fall River, also grabbed the Chase Trump sign, tore it in half and threw it to the ground, the Providence Journal reported.

After Chase landed on the ground, the suspect allegedly kicked the old man in the ribs and legs before returning to his vehicle and driving away, police said.

Police responded to the scene in a call saying that Chase was "violently attacked for his political views and violently assaulted," the Journal reported. Offices saw visible bruises on Chase's lower back and he was treated at a local hospital, according to the report.

Courtright later turned himself in after being contacted by authorities. He was charged with a civil rights violation involving injury, assault and battery against a person over the age of 60, vandalism of personal property, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the report.

Donald Trump Jr. learned of the story and posted a message on Twitter on Friday.

"What kind of person commits violence against an older man?" Trump wrote.

After a hearing on Thursday, the suspect was released and ordered to have no contact with Chase or post anything political online, with a date to return to court on August 6, WPRI reported.

Chase told the station that political differences should be addressed through conversation rather than violence.

"If you have something, listen to what they say, find out if you agree that you disagree: 'Ah, some of that is good, maybe I should change some of the things I think'," he said . . "That is the American way."