Massachusetts suspect targets unmasked man outside Walgreens: police say

A Massachusetts man was arrested after police said he pointed a gun at a 30-year-old man outside Walgreens because the alleged victim was not wearing a face mask inside a store.

Todd Goulston, 59, of East Bridgewater, was charged with multiple crimes following the alleged incident that occurred amid the state's coronavirus mask order. His license to carry firearms and his weapons were seized by agents, police said.

"Goulston allegedly pulled a gun from his vehicle and pointed it at the other man, who was not wearing a face mask at the store," according to a Bridgewater Police Department news release.

Police responded to Walgreens Pharmacy in Bridgewater around 5:20 p.m. on Friday. The altercation dragged into the parking lot, which is when Goulston allegedly pulled out the firearm, police said. Then he got into his car and left the scene.

The 30-year-old policeman was not injured during the incident. Goulston was arrested at his home.

Upon being taken into custody, police said the suspect complained of a medical problem and was transferred to a local hospital.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker issued a coronavirus emergency order in May requiring facial masks or fabric covers in public places where social distancing was not possible. The order, which is currently in force, applies to interior and exterior spaces.

Goulston was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and peace disturbance, the department said.