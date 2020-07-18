Masseuse on Epstein Island remembers Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell

An older masseuse claims to have given several "non-sexual" massages to a "talkative" prince Andrew while working on Jeffrey Epstein's "Island of Pedophiles" in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

But the biggest thrill Heidi Windel, now 75, experienced on the Caribbean island was unwelcome, and came when a passionate Ghislaine Maxwell barely managed to land a helicopter that was flying without the benefit of a pilot's license.

"I could see the whites of his eyes," Windel said of the viewers, according to an interview he gave to journalist Graydon Carter's digital news weekly Air Mail in an article published Saturday morning.

Windel said Andrew once had her on stitches by jokingly complaining about a mosquito bite she had received on her "royal butt" when she rubbed it once during her period on the island between 1999 and 2004.

"When he finished the massage, he became very talkative and about to talk to me about the wandering mosquito that had evaded his net the night before and bit his" royal ass, "" Windel told the publication.

Windel said that Maxwell, Epstein's alleged attorney and right-hand man, was always on the island with the billionaire and carried himself with an air of invincibility.

During a work trip to the island, Windel told Air Mail that he was nervously watching Maxwell recklessly pilot a helicopter on the island.

"I'm looking in absolute horror at a helicopter coming from Tortola flying incredibly low, they're not supposed to fly that low!" Windel said.

"I was expecting the helicopter to skim the top of the many sailboats anchored in St. Thomas Christmas Cove," he continued, adding that the helicopter was endangering boaters as it was wobbling "40 feet from its heads. "

When the helicopter landed at the Little Saint James heliport, Maxwell allegedly disembarked laughing from the cabin.

"He ran off and ran down the road, laughing and commenting on his navigation skills.

"At that point I lost it," says Windel. "He was so angry that I let her have him with both barrels."

Maxwell, 58, is being held without bond at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. She faces charges that she conspired with Epstein to sexually abuse young women.

Windel, who said the media outlet somehow evaded signing a confidentiality agreement, told the blog that rumors of underage girls were running in Epstein's famous Caribbean hideout.

Before dying behind bars last summer, the convicted pedophile was accused of forcing young women, including some minors, to participate in sexual orgies on property in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Epstein allegedly would house the elite of society on the island, including Prince Andrew, although Royal has denied the claim.

He often traveled top guests, including former President Bill Clinton, to the island in his private plane.

One of the planes was nicknamed "Lolita Express" for young women who traveled frequently. Another is now on the market for about $ 16.9 million.

On Friday, it emerged that in 2015, Epstein's one-time friend Donald Trump, who had already cut ties, joked with reporters that they should ask Prince Andrew what happened on the "black hole" island.