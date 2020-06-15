Massive bribery to stop Ukraine investigation of Burisma founder intercepted

Ukrainian officials announced Saturday that they intercepted a $ 6 million bribery attempt to halt a criminal investigation into the president of Burisma, the natural gas company at the center of President Trump's impeachment investigation.

At a press conference, officials showed large bags of seized US currency.

Ukraine's anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnitsky said former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter, who once held a seat on the board, was not complicit in the attempted bribery.

Kholodnitsky and the head of the national anti-corruption office, Artem Sytnik, said the bribe was intended to encourage their offices to stop an investigation into Mykola Zlochevsky, the head of Burisma and a former minister of ecology. Zlochevsky was accused of using his ministerial position for personal enrichment.

Three people, including a senior tax service official, have been detained in connection with the attempted bribery, officials said Saturday.

Burisma said in a statement that the company had nothing to do with any attempted bribery.

"Neither the president of the Burisma Group, Mykola Zlochevsky, nor other company employees have any relation to the events expressed," the company said. "Mykola Zlochevsky did not ask anyone to do wrong and never contributed to such actions."

Burisma, one of Ukraine's largest private gas producers, has been at the center of politically tinged accusations in the United States, with Joe Biden challenging Trump in this year's election.

Hunter Biden joined the Burisma board in 2014, when his father was still vice president and the leading figure in America's relations with Ukraine. He left office in 2018.

Last year, Trump pressured new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens in a phone call that sparked demands for his removal. This Senate acquitted him last February.

Former Ukrainian Attorney General Viktor Shokin alleged that he was expelled for Joe Biden's delay in a $ 1 billion loan to the country, to prevent him from investigating Hunter Biden's role in Burisma. But, Joe Biden said he pushed for Shokin's firing to encourage Ukraine's anti-corruption efforts.