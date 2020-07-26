"Massive" Saint Bernard rescued from the highest mountain in England

Even rescue dogs sometimes need a rescue of their own.

The Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team said on Facebook that Daisy, a St. Bernard, had to be rescued on Friday from Scafell Pike, the highest mountain in England.

The 121-pound bitch "collapsed" as she descended the mountain with her owners.

"By showing signs of pain in her hind legs and refusing to move, Daisy's owners were able to keep her well hydrated and nourished until team members were able to enter the scene with a stretcher to help them move quickly again due to the weather becoming cold. it must have deteriorated later that night, "the group said.

While the canines represent about a dozen of those rescued each year for the group, Friday's incident was the first to involve a Saint Bernard.

The operation lasted about five hours, as 16 members of the rescue team carried Daisy on a stretcher over obstacles, including a waterfall.

The video shows the rescue crew, all wearing masks due to the coronavirus pandemic, taking the dog down the hill.

Authorities said that after seeking advice on pain relief, they were able to obtain a "little persuasion" from Daisy with "many" treats, and managed to administer some pain relief for the trip.

"Daisy quickly settled in with her chin resting on her head protector, realizing that we were trying to help her," the group said, adding that she was "extremely placid and accommodating."

Daisy, who "got off to a rough start in life" until she was rescued by her current owners a few months ago, is reported to be in good condition after the mountain rescue and in "her usual good mood."

"Apparently she feels a little guilty and a little embarrassed for disappointing the image of her cousins ​​bouncing off the Alpine snows with barrels of brandy around her neck," the rescue group said.

The St Bernard is a breed of large working dogs that were originally bred to rescue people in the Italian and Swiss Alps. They are usually on the other side of such mountain rescues.

"A whopping 55kg total thanks to Daisy St. Bernard, who behaved so well throughout the rescue, the perfect victim I could say," the rescue group said.