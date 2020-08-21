Contents
Massive windstorm leaves state Trump won big in jeopardy
Not every Iowan is ready to commit to President Donald Trump this time around after he visited the red-leaning state where people continue to reel from a devastating storm that ravaged the state with hurricane-force winds. Many say the federal help they could get for the storm could directly impact their vote. Newsdio’s Ryan Young reports.
