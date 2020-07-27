Master the movements of body weight: how to restart your exercise routine

Now we will literally move it in the right direction. This set of exercises focuses on functional bodyweight movements in all planes of movement.

Just think about the ways your body uses to move effectively in daily life.

You push your arms forward to reach things. You open the doors, squat down to tie your shoes, and bend at the waist to pet a dog. Rotates to grab and hook the seat belt and stabilize through its core to sit and stand upright.

And we do all of this as we move forward, backward, and side to side.

When it comes to strength and conditioning, most coaches and trainers identify functional movement exercises in six categories: squat, hinge, push, pull, rotate, and core stabilize. Do you see how they combine with the function of daily life?

And, like the multidirectional movement of everyday life, we also want to perform exercises in all three planes of movement: sagittal (forward / backward), frontal (side-to-side), and transverse (rotary).

Mastering the exercises below, taking your body through all functional movements and planes of movement, will increase strength, mobility and durability, laying the groundwork for you to safely and effectively advance to weight training, which we will adopt in the next installment of this series.

Important note: Before starting any new exercise program, consult your doctor. Stop immediately if you feel pain.

Proper form is key

Perform the following exercises three to five times a week in the following order for two to four rounds of eight to 10 repetitions each.

And keep this in mind: practice does not make the teacher; practice does permanent. If you repeat a poor shape over and over again, that is the movement pattern you will memorize.

So don't rush without thinking about any of these exercises! Remember the importance of the mind-body connection that we discussed in Part I.

Bodyweight squat

This squatting exercise in the sagittal plane increases the strength of the entire body with a particular emphasis on the legs and core.

Begin to stand with your feet slightly wider than hip distance and your arms out to your sides. Inhale, tighten your abs, and begin to lower into a squat position. Raise your arms out in front of your shoulders to counter.

Gently push your knees while squatting as low as possible without pain or your back is rounded. Keep your chest up and your back neutral. Exhale as you push your heels back to your starting position.

One Leg Hip Balance Hinge

As a single-leg movement in the sagittal plane, this exercise promotes balance, proper hip function, and strength in the back of the legs, glutes, and back.

Standing, lift one foot slightly, shifting your weight onto the other foot. Start slowly, establishing balance before adding movement. Go into the exercise by extending one leg behind you as you swing forward with your back flat, extending both arms out in front as shown.

Pause here for a second, trying to lengthen your body in a long horizontal line, perpendicular to your standing leg. Then, with control, stop again.

Repeat for the desired number of repetitions, and then move to the other side.

And raise

This traction motion in the sagittal plane increases mobility and strength throughout the complex of the upper back and shoulder.

Standing, lean your hips back and bend your knees slightly in a semi-squat position. This is often known as "athletic posture". Place the back of your hands against the inside of your knees.

Inhale as you lift your arms straight out and up into a "Y" position. Exhale to return your hands to the inside of your knees.

Maintain the athletic position with your back flat and your weight on your heels as you move your arms with each repetition.

Push up

Push-ups, as the name implies, are a push movement. They are performed in the sagittal plane and strengthen the arms, shoulders, back and core.

From a plank position with your wrists below your shoulders, lower your entire body down by bending your arms until your elbows, shoulders, and hips are level. Keep your elbows out to your sides. Avoid arching your back.

Maintain lumbo-pelvic control by keeping your core engaged. Exhale as you push up, moving your entire body in one motion.

Push-ups can be difficult. If you are struggling, modify by lowering your knees or raising your upper body by placing your hands on a step or bench.

Kneeling T column rotation

This rotation exercise takes place in the transverse plane and focuses on strength and mobility through the lateral body and back.

Start with your hands and knees. Sit on your heels, sliding your hands back so that they are directly in front of your knees. Replace the position of your left hand with your right hand.

Then inhale as you raise your left arm to swing up to the left. Keep your hips shifted backward with a stable lower back. Do the prescribed number of repetitions, then repeat on the other side.

Side plank of the forearm

Exercising in the frontal plane is important, such as this lateral plank that targets the core muscles, especially the obliques, while increasing shoulder and back strength.

Start by lying on your side on a mat with your lower forearm down and your shoulder stacked on your elbow. Keep your legs straight with your feet stacked.

Exhale as you hook your abs, lifting you into a side plank position with your upper arm extended upward. Pause at the top, keeping your hips elevated and your core stabilized.

If you need to modify to keep the shape, keep your lower knee on the mat with your support leg-style bent leg behind you.

Remember, it is important to be considerate when learning the proper form of each exercise.

Focus on running a good shape with each rep to create a mastery of movement, so you're well prepared to move towards a weight-lifting program, the next article in our series. Trust me, you don't want to add weight to the faulty shape.