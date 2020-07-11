Masvidal finally gets a short-term title shot at UFC 251

Jorge Masvidal had to fly to the other side of the world six days in advance to get his first shot at the UFC title in his 17-year mixed martial arts career.

Masvidal is not angry at the twists that sent him to Abu Dhabi this week with minimal time to train for his fight with Kamaru Usman on Saturday night. Three spectacular victories last year made Masvidal a top UFC rising star at the tender age of 35, and he plans to boost his momentum through reigning UFC 251 welterweight champion.

"The reason I am here is because I have taken advantage of opportunities like this in the past," Masvidal said. "I just have to take advantage of it. It is what I love to do. It is what I have done since I was a child. I just have to give him everything I have. "

The showdown between Masvidal (35-13) and the tough Usman (16-1) headlines the UFC's biggest summer show on Yas Island, the tourist destination that has been taken over by the UFC and renamed "Fight Island."

UFC 251 also features featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski's first title defense against reigning champion Max Holloway, along with Petr Yan's fight against former champion Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight belt.

But the most compelling fighter in an extremely interesting card is probably Masvidal, whose tenacity in and out of the cage has made him a cult hero into a leading MMA star.

Masvidal, a former backyard fighter in his native Miami, didn't break the UFC roster until he was 20, and suffered a handful of hard losses that slowed his progress. The back-to-back stops of Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz last year made it a great draw, and he's determined to capitalize on it.

"I had a good year to reset my mind," said Masvidal. "To have everything in mind, body, soul, spirit, and then go back to sports and give it all up again. It's amazing that the world realized this time."

He negotiated with the UFC for this opportunity against Usman, but the talks fell apart for the money, and the promotion made the curious decision to give Brazilian title Gilbert Burns a shot at the title.

But Burns tested positive for coronavirus last week, and the UFC returned to Masvidal to keep his card intact. Masvidal quickly headed to the Middle East for his first title shot after seven years and 18 fights in the UFC.

"I am as prepared as I need for Usman, but it is not like a complete training ground," Masvidal said. "But my mind is ready and my heart is ready. There are other guys he could have struggled with that would have made it difficult for him six days in advance. I think (Usman) is the perfect one. … I think he is weak-minded. "

Usman stopped Colby Covington last winter to retain his belt, and his excellent fight could turn a showdown with Masvidal into a tactical fight that would greatly favor the champion.

"He took the fight on short notice, but let's not act like he hasn't been training for this," Usman said. “He only had to train for one guy, and that's me. I was training for a completely different boy. … I really didn't care. I trained and was ready to go into a junk yard. It didn't matter who the face was. "

Here are more things you should know about UFC 251:

DO IT AGAIN

Volkanovski (21-1) won his belt last December with a clear decision on Holloway (21-5), one of the most popular recent UFC champions. The promotion ordered an immediate rematch, and Holloway has promised to avoid his mistakes in the first fight. But the athletics and activity shown by Volkanovski in the first fight provide a clear path for the Australian champion.

VACANCY BELT

Aldo (28-6) was the reigning UFC featherweight champion until Conor McGregor dethroned him in 2015, and absorbed the consecutive knockout losses to Holloway in 2017. Aldo also lost his last two fights, but curiously, he won this title. shot from the UFC after Henry Cejudo abruptly retired. He also faces a tough task against Yan (14-1), a young and talented Russian on a nine-fight winning streak against quality opponents, though none with Aldo's skills and pedigree.

Thug Rose returns

Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (8-4) returned for the first time since she lost her title in May 2019 to Jéssica Andrade (20-7), who later lost the belt to Zhang Weili. Namajunas and Andrade will fight a rematch at UFC 251. The popular Namajunas seemed to be winning their first match until Andrade ended the fight with a surprising power punch, but Andrade insists that their victory was no accident.

THE EARLY PEOPLE

To accommodate the pay-per-view audience in North America, the fights will start long before dawn on Sunday morning in Abu Dhabi, with the main event still in the early hours.

"Not only did I have to adjust to the weather pretty quickly here, but I had to adapt to the fights at 8 in the morning," Masvidal said. "It makes the trip a little bit more memorable."