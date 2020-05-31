Matrix 4 can improve the obsolete meaning of the franchise

The original Matrix movie played on relevant issues in 1999, but not so much today. Fortunately, there are many new topics to explore.

Matrix 4 4 You will have to change the philosophy and meaning of the franchise to stay relevant, but that could be a blessing in disguise. Released in 1999, the Wachowski original Matrix The film was praised not only for its groundbreaking images and stunning action, but also for its clever social commentary and philosophical themes. Much of this deeper meaning derives from key issues of the day. Launched at the edge of the millennium, some theorized that the Y2K bug would shut down all computer systems at midnight on New Year's Eve. The late 1990s was also a time of transition in terms of technology, with digital devices becoming more prominent and the Internet playing an increasingly vital role in everyday life in the Western world.

Matrix He expertly played on these fears and uncertainties with his story of a virtual reality prison and a world overrun with machines. In some ways, the Matrix itself can even be compared to the global network, with users connecting to explore an apparently limitless supply of knowledge and elements. Meanwhile, Agent Smith represented the type of digital virus that the public was quickly learning could pose a threat to your security in real life. These allusions made Matrix Feeling visceral, relevant, and smart, but those issues are very outdated in 2020. Matrix 4 It will finally come out next year, and you will find an audience that has long forgotten the Y2K hysteria, has instant online access in their pockets, and can live a full existence on the Internet if they so choose. But while there is an obvious need for the new Matrix To update its metaphors and meanings, there is a wider and potentially more sinister range of new themes to take advantage of.

Viruses, bugs, glitches, and digital frames feel a little tired these days, and they certainly don't possess the unknown qualities they did in 1999. However, over the past 20 years, new fears have arisen as that societies accept the increasing digital influence in their lives. A great example would be data privacy. Brands encourage customers to sync devices and accounts so that everything falls under one umbrella. Large amounts of information are stored and sold, and there may be a lack of transparency about how it is used, with several high-profile data abuses that have been headlines in recent years. While this issue was not on the radar of the audience in 1999, it is a major concern for companies and individuals today … and is tailor-made for the world and style of Matrix.

In the original Matrix In the trilogy, the virtual world only stabilized once an element of subconscious choice was introduced. and the story ended with the Architect promising that everyone connected will have the option to disconnect. Machines will probably have no interest in tracking online shopping habits, but they will certainly be looking for a way to keep people connected and take the blue pill. Logically, this means tighter control over humans connected to the Matrix, and this story could take advantage of audience concerns about data privacy and be under surveillance. The Machines already know everything that happens inside the Matrix, of course, but what if they decided to try to isolate the factors that motivate a person to take the red pill and use that data as a contrary strategy.

Another mature theme for Matrix The exam is on social media. When the original trilogy was released, MySpace Tom and Mark Zuckerberg were far from being known, but two decades later, social media has dramatically changed the way people interact and how ideas are shared, for both good and bad. That feeling of virtual conversations in an already virtual matrix could be a fascinating dynamic. That does not mean Matrix 4 You should have your own version of Twitter, but can two people who only know each other within the Matrix actually become allies? Or have Machines developed a method for directly influencing people within the Matrix in a similar way to how robots could influence public opinion in real life? Despite the fact that technology in society has dated MatrixThe themes of evil, the potential for intelligent philosophical narration is better than ever.

