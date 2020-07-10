Matt Chapman of Athletics having no fans at the stadium: "It just works in our favor"

Oakland Athletics star Matt Chapman doesn't seem too concerned about having no fans in the stands when the team takes the field at the RingCentral Coliseum later this month.

Chapman told reporters on Thursday that he believes spectatorless games could work as an "advantage" for the team, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"I think other teams come in and don't see fans and a huge huge empty stadium and it could get a little chilly at night, it just plays to our advantage." We are used to playing there. We are used to playing in front of how big or small a crowd is, "Chapman said.

Third base was not exactly wrong.

Oakland had 1,662,211 fans who came to the stadium last season despite the team going 97-65 and making the playoffs, averaging only about 20,500 fans per game. Both statistics were among the lowest in the Major League Baseball.

Chapman has become one of the best players in the sport. He has finished in the top 10 in the American League MVP by voting in the past two seasons.

Last year, he won his first trip to the All-Star Game. He hit .249 with a .848 OPS and a total of 36 home runs.

Oakland is likely to be a top contender for the World Series during the pandemic-shortened season.