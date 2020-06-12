Matt Gaetz calls US Soccer to revoke the kneeling anthem

The United States is better off without a national soccer team than with one whose players do not tolerate the national anthem, US Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, said Thursday.

The legislator responded to news that the US Soccer Federation. The US, which oversees the men's and women's national teams, voted this week to repeal a policy that requires players to stand up during the "The Star-Spangled Banner" game before their games.

"You shouldn't be playing under our flag as our national team if you don't stop when it's elevated," Gaetz tweeted.

The American football ban on kneeling before the anthem went into effect in 2017, after women's team player Megan Rapinoe knelt during the national anthem in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling earlier of the games in 2016 to protest police brutality.

THE FOOTBALL OF WOMEN IN THE UNITED STATES CALLS FOR AN IMMEDIATE REVOCATION OF THE & # 39; ANTEMAS POLICY & # 39; OF THE FEDERATION THAT REQUIRES PLAYERS & # 39; TO PRESENT RESPECTFULLY & # 39;

Kaepernick has been a free agent since his contract with the San Francisco 49ers expired in 2017. No team has signed him since then, raising allegations that the league was deliberating.

After George Floyd's death on May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis, and the protests and riots that erupted in the United States in response, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week that the league was "wrong "for how he handled the national anthem protests. .

"We, the National Football League, admit that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier and we encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully," Goodell said in an Instagram video.

The NFL revoked its own policy last week calling for punishing players who knelt during the anthem.

Meanwhile, Gaetz also tweeted that US soccer. USA It should "wake up completely and eliminate the" EE. USA " total."

He also added: "Defund US Soccer!" – his apparent response to the "Defund the Police" movement.