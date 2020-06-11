Matt Gaetz says Antifa has & # 39; designated Seattle its capital & # 39; of & # 39; new Woketopia & # 39;

Florida House Republican Judiciary Committee member Matt Gaetz told "Hannity" Wednesday that "Antifa has designated Seattle as its capital" after a group of protesters declared a six-block neighborhood Around an apparently abandoned police building was a "police". Free zone."

Gaetz went on to say that calls from the left to "remove the police" are part of a dangerous pattern of activity that seeks to undermine civil society.

SEATTLE PROTECTORS DECLARE & # 39; COP FREE ZONE & # 39; AFTER LEAVING THE POLICE SEAL

"Defy the police, abolish ICE, disarm Americans, and then turn our cities over to the Antifa mob. If this is the rule book for the new Woketopia, tell me!" He said, adding that the presence of a so-called "Police Free Zone" is going to be "bad for the citizens there."

Gaetz, who participated in the landmark Judicial Committee hearing on police brutality and racial profiling on Wednesday, told host Sean Hannity that "what we should do is focus on supporting good police, isolating and eliminating bad police" .

"And I am hopeful, Sean, that we can really work across party lines on this," added the lawmaker. "This should not be a partisan issue, we should work together on that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gaetz also responded to a report that Los Angeles teachers are demanding the dissolution of the school district's police department, saying that his home state of Florida has taken the opposite path to obtain positive results.

He said that after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, state lawmakers worked to increase the number of school resource officers and increase their positive engagement with students.