Matt Gaetz: The war against the monuments of the United States is an & # 39; attempt of cultural genocide & # 39;

The war on historical monuments and statues is an attempt at "cultural genocide," said US Representative Matt Gaetz, Florida, on Saturday night.

"They are taking down Lincoln, Winston Churchill and Frederick Douglass," Gaetz noted during an appearance on Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

"So it is not about slavery or fascism or even race." "There is an attempt at cultural genocide in America right now, and it calls on patriots to stand up and say, 'This is a great country. It is worthy of our pride and our defense'." .

PELOSI DRAWS AWARDS ON STATUES

"The left wants us to be ashamed of the United States so that they can replace the United States," Gaetz continued. "I love this country and I think we should do much more to reject the hatred we are seeing."

Gaetz and hostess Jeanine Pirro reacted to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, who on Thursday refused to admonish protesters in her hometown of Baltimore after they recently downed a statue of Christopher Columbus and then they threw the monument into the city. Port.

"People will do what they do," Pelosi said at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Gaetz praised President Trump's handling of the situation.

"I am proud that President Trump has substantially increased enforcement and prosecution," said Gaetz. "There are more than half a dozen Antifa members in Portland, Oregon, who will face a federal judge and I think the time in prison as a consequence of organizing these things."

The congressman also criticized Black Lives Matter, comparing the movement to the Confederacy they say they oppose.

"But the great irony, Judge Jeanine, is that Black Lives Matter organizers, who pledge allegiance to America's destruction, have much more in common with hated Confederate generals than they would like to admit." Gaetz said.

"Because, in fact, it was the Confederacy that initially wanted to expel federal officials who wanted to destroy the United States and exchange it for something different," said Gaetz. "I think it was worth defending the United States in the 1860s, and it certainly was worth defending today."

