Matt Hardy comments after Jeff Hardy's "arrest" on WWE Friday Night SmackDown | Newsdio

Matt Hardy turned to Twitter after WWE aired a segment on SmackDown Friday night that showed his brother Jeff Hardy being arrested.

The "arrest" is playing with Jeff's real-life story of substance abuse problems and it aligns with what WWE has done in the past with the fighters, especially with the Road Warrior Hawk in 1998 when they made him come out to the ring. while acting like I was drunk.

While Matt didn't directly reference his brother or WWE in the tweet below, many fans on social media were aware of the timing of his message. It's worth noting that Jeff was due to become a free agent at the same time as his brother Matt, but more time was added to Jeff's contract due to the time he was absent due to injuries. Jeff's contract ends this year or early 2021.

There is concern in WWE that Jeff will be the next big name to leave the company for AEW when his contract expires.

Matt tweeted: "Just to reiterate …

I am happy to work on @AEWrestling for @TonyKhan on Wednesdays. "

Tony Khan replied: "You are one of the best professionals I have ever worked with in all sports, what a privilege it is to spend Wednesdays with you. Thank you for all you do for AEW, our fans and staff and your fellow wrestlers weekly, since you not only lead by example but you are so generous with your time and mind ”

Matt replied, “Thank you for those kind words. You have created an amazing, positive and supportive environment that I am SO proud to be a part of. I will give you, the talent, and every @AEWrestling employee the best of all. Thanks for the opportunity to be that great professional, @TonyKhan. #ImWithAEW ".

