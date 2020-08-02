Matt LaCosse brings Patriots exclusion list to eight players

The Patriots roster is getting thinner.

A massive eighth Patriots player chose to exit the 2020 NFL season on Sunday with tight end Matt LaCosse retiring, according to multiple reports, as the NFL prepares to try to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Giants tight end joins linebacker Dont'a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, running back Brandon Bolden, offensive linemen Marcus Cannon and Najee Toran, fullback Danny Vitale and wide receiver Marquise Lee as Patriots players. who have chosen not to participate. Veteran players who choose not to participate and are deemed to be at high risk for contracting the virus, such as Cannon, who previously had non-Hodgkin lymphoma, will receive a $ 350,000 stipend for the 2020 NFL season. Veterans who are not considered high risk earn $ 150,000. Unselected free agents are not eligible for a stipend.

LaCosse, 27, had two seasons with the Giants, and a six-day stay with the Jets interspersed. The Giants signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2015, but he was released with an injury settlement in August after a hamstring injury. He returned later that season and played in two games. After missing the 2016 season, he appeared in three more games for the Giants in 2017 before being cut. The Broncos fired him from the Giants' practice team.

LaCosse caught 13 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in 11 games for the Patriots last season.