Ashley Eckstein, known for her role as Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars Rebels, revealed that one of her castmates from the Ms. Marvel cartoon auditioned for the role of Spider-Man in Avengers: Endgame and beyond. “I knew someone who auditioned for Spider-Man,” Eckstein said during the Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy panel at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago. “His name is Matt Lintz and he was on Ms. Marvel, so I know that that kid can act.”

“He’s a great actor,” she added. The actor didn’t get the part though, and it was later revealed that Tom Holland landed the coveted role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man instead. Lintz is best known as one of the stars of the Marvel Animation department’s Ms. Marvel series, where he played Kamala Khan, the newest incarnation of the Muslim-American superhero.

Introduction to The Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel is easily one of the most recognizable comic book characters from Marvel Comics, an action-adventure led by a teenage Muslim girl who is empowered with the ability to fly and shoot energy beams. The graphic novel series written by G. Willow Wilson has been praised for its accurate depiction of Muslim culture, strong female protagonist and community, and for addressing oncoming issues such as Islamophobia in society.”

The Ms. Marvel comic book series, written by G. Willow Wilson and drawn by Adrian Alphona, tells the story of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager who is given shape-shifting abilities after a turn of events. As an everyday teenager, she faces personal challenges and social injustice on top of her newfound superpower.

Names of the characters in The Ms. Marvel

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir

Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Travina Springer as Tyesha Hillman

Arian Moayed as P. Cleary

Iyad Hajjaj as Rasheed

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

Mohan Kapoor as Yusuf Khan

Rish Shah as Kamran

Paul Kim as Paul

The storyline of The Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel is a comic book superhero created by Marvel Comics, first appearing in 2013 as part of their All-New, All-Different Marvel branding campaign. The protagonist is a teenage Muslim American girl named Kamala Khan who bears the powers of an Inhuman after touching the Terrigen Mists while at boarding school in Pakistan. In the story, Kamala is a high school student living in New Jersey who was born in New Jersey. After being attacked by a bully at school, she discovers that she can create force fields and run on air. She becomes interested in superheroes and attends a science fair. Kamala also begins to have an interest in her Pakistani heritage (specifically her assumption of Pakistani features) and adopts the name Ms. Marvel after reading about Captain Marvel for the first time since she was a child.

What Did Hasan Minhaj Say When He Met Marvel’s Iman Vellani?

After meeting Iman Veelani (aka the new Ms. Marvel, who is played by actress Kamala Khan in the MCU) at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Pre-Party, Minhaj put out a tweet telling his followers that he was happy to meet the new Ms. Marvel and that he was hoping to see her in action. Here’s what Minhaj said after meeting Iman Veelani: “Finally got to meet Ms. Marvel at @WHCorrespondentDinner pre-party. Super nice and hope she saves NYC next summer. What a time to be alive.”

Dude, I am loving this series so much. The acting is amazing. The story line is classic Marvel, but with a ton of heart. I used to teach in Jersey City and so I also love all the context. Brown Jovi was classic! @Marvel @MarvelStudios @GWillowWilson #msmarvel @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/ensq5KkMON — Sam (@samjjordan) June 24, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

But while Minhaj’s tweet was well-received by his followers, that wasn’t the case for his Marvel counterpart Tom Holland. When news of the signing broke out, Holland sent out a tweet saying he was glad to meet Ms. Marvel and that he also wanted to see her in action: “So happy we’re getting Ms. Marvel! Looking forward to seeing her in action.” [Holland’s response is from a pre-recorded interview given at San Diego Comic-Con.

So, what do you think about Ms. Marvel?