Matt Riddle talks about his and Goldberg's differing views on professional wrestling | Newsdio

WWE superstar Matt Riddle recently appeared on WWE's The Bump. Riddle would appear in the WWE Network show to discuss a number of topics from his recent career. These included his NXT cage match against Timothy Thatcher, entering the Royal Rumble 2020 and his current contest with WCW legend Goldberg.

When asked about the former Universal and WCW Champion, Matt Riddle admitted that he and Goldberg still have "different opinions" when it comes to professional wrestling. Riddle in the past has been critical of Goldberg's apparent lack of "work rate" in the ring, as he only has shorter but shocking fights for WWE.

"To be completely honest, I think we still have different opinions, you know?" Riddle would start in The Bump. "Yeah, you know it's just two different mindsets. When you go into this business, you know … I was the same when it comes to mixed martial arts, I like grinding, I'm a hard worker. I was known for my conditioning and cardio and I like to accelerate, you know? I would like, you know, I expect a lot from myself and I expect a lot from my colleagues. "

Riddle elaborated further and said, “I think you know Goldberg and me in that regard? We just didn't see each other face to face, you know? I think we had a different opinion on the job, but as I said, it was an opinion. He doesn't want to be my brother, I fully understand him. I really didn't want to be his brother, you know, that's how the cookie crumbles. "

The Original Bro recently made the switch from NXT to Friday nights with SmackDown. It's not confirmed if WWE is planning to reunite Riddle and Goldberg on-screen anytime soon, but it could end up being a major fight if it continues at some point.

use any part of the quotes in this article, please credit The bump with an h / t to WrestlingNews.co for transcription