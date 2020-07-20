Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jim "Bones’ ’Mackay did a strong commemorative duet

DUBLIN, Ohio – It was a full week for Matthew Fitzpatrick, the 25-year-old Englishman who did a weekend in Memorial qualifying to finish third.

As good as Fitzpatrick's week was, Jim "Bones' & # 39; & # 39; Mackay's week could have been even better. Mackay, Phil Mickelson's caddy for 25 years, worked the past two weeks as replacement for Fitzpatrick's regular caddy, Billy Foster, who chose to stay in England with his family as a COVID-19 precaution.

Fitzpatrick's final round, 4 under 68, was the low round of the day. He called Mackay in the "shiny" bag, adding: "I definitely learned a thing or two from him and I'm going to pick his brain to see what I can improve on."

Mackay, who now works as a golf commentator for NBC, will return to that concert when Foster meets Fitzpatrick in two weeks at the WGC St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn.

"It felt great," Mackay said of going back to caddys. "That was wonderful. I told Matthew after the first day of last week, I was very impressed with his game and his shooting arsenal, and he showed me a lot. He is a very, very good player, and it was a joy to be with he.

"I mean, 68 today, what more could you ask the guy for?"

Phil Mickelson had a curious final round on Sunday, choosing to shoot his second shot on the 13th hole for 447 yards, par 4, 78 yards from the pin. He later stayed at par-16 16, which has been eating live players all week because the green is almost impossible to maintain.

Mickelson shot 78 in the final round on Sunday to finish 9 for the week.

When asked about his placement strategy at 16, Mickelson said: “Yes, 16 is a difficult hole. I played it eight days (including last week) and I have more than 10 (actually more than 9). So, I improved my score today by playing for a 4, and I've done four or five doubles on the hole, and it's a difficult golf hole for me.

"Obviously, you can't go left in the water, and when I go to the right, it's generally a hotter shot, like I drew or drew it and it's always on the slope of the bunker, and I just can't stop it. many times on the green. So, I just settled where I have an angle to put it on the green, I got a 5 out of the game and I was trying to make a 3 and I had a 12 & # 39; & # 39; foot.

It failed. Mickelson, including last week's Workday Charity Open, loaded four double bogeys, three pairs, and Sunday's bogey.

Collin Morikawa won last week's Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village at age 19. This week, he finished tied for 51-8 on the same golf course, albeit in very different conditions.

"Just a completely different course," Morikawa said after firing a final round 77. "You have to play smart, and I didn't play smart."

Morikawa said he "thought there was going to be a lot of momentum" for him this week after last week's victory.

"Obviously, there was not," he said. "I just had a difficult week."

Ryan Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes qualified for the US Open with their respective commemorative finishes. The USGA awarded the top two finishers in the Memorial Top 10 who were not qualified for the Winged Foot waivers. Palmer finished second and Hughes finished tied for sixth.