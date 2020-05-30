Matthew Rhys and Tatiana Maslany lead an exciting trailer for HBO's Perry Mason

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbaCrFuuXSQ (/ embed)

An exciting preview has been released for HBO's PERRY MASON, which finds Matthew Rhys (The Americans) and Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) at the heart of the story revolving around crime, justice, and a battle for the soul of Stanley Gardner's fictional lawyer, Perry Mason.

The project comes from Robert Downey Jr. and his wife and producer partner Susan Downey. For a time, Downey was expected to portray Mason as a way out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, after Downey was hired for five more movies after the success of IRON MAN 3, the Perry Mason project became something that needed to be reused. Ultimately, the Downeys brought the concept to HBO, where the project became a serial platform for Rhys and Maslany.

Created by Rolin Jones (FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, UNITED STATES OF TARA, THE EXORCIST) and Ron Fitzgerald (WESTWORLD), and directed by GAME OF THRONES veteran Timothy Van Patten, the series looks as gritty as the streets of Los Angeles, around 1931.

Here is the official synopsis:

As the rest of the country fights for the Great Depression, this city is booming! Petroleum! Olympic Games! Sound film! Evangelical fervor! And a kidnapping of children went very, very wrong. Based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of the most legendary criminal defense attorney in American fiction, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks its door, Mason's relentless pursuit of truth reveals a fractured city and, perhaps, a path to redemption for himself.

Joining Rhys and Maslany for PERRY MASON are co-stars John Lithgow, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange and Robert Patrick.

Directly, this series had me in Maslany. IMHO, the star ORPHAN BLACK is truly a force of nature, and I'm excited to see her come out as an energetic preacher who hires Mason to investigate the grossest murder. If tangled webs of intrigue is your jam, you'll definitely want to check out PERRY MASON when it debuts. Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO, HBO Go, HBO Now and HBO Max.