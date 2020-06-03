Mattis "angry and horrified" as he unloads Trump, says the president "is not trying to unite the American people"

James Mattis, who served as President Trump's first Secretary of Defense, called on the President in a declaration to the Atlantic released Wednesday, urging Americans to "reject and hold accountable those who would mock our Constitution."

Mattis has largely remained out of the public eye since resigns in December 2018, when he opposed Trump's abrupt withdrawal of troops from Syria. The retired Marine Corps general had said he wanted to give the administration an "opportunity" to rule, rather than criticize the president in the press.

However, on Wednesday, Mattis made it clear that Trump's response to national protests over the death in custody of George Floyd had spurred him to act.

Specifically, Mattis appeared to object to authorities' decision to eliminate protesters in Lafayette Park in Washington DC on the Monday before Trump's visit to the historic Church of San Juan, which protesters had burned the previous night. the United States Park Police Denied using tear gas to disperse protesters, despite various media reports, and authorities have said they cleaned up the park due to violent outbursts and not to make room for Trump.

"When I joined the army, about 50 years ago," wrote Mattis, "I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. I never dreamed that troops taking the same oath would under no circumstances be ordered to violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens, let alone provide a strange photo for the commander-in-chief-elect, with the military leadership at his side. "

More broadly, Mattis disagreed with Trump's efforts as a statesman and leader.

"I have seen the events unfolding this week, angry and horrified," Mattis wrote to the media. "The words 'Equality of justice under the law' are etched on the pediment of the United States Supreme Court. This is precisely what the protesters rightly demand. It is a healthy and unifying demand, one that we should all be able to support. We must not be distracted by a small number of lawbreakers. The protests are defined by tens of thousands of people of conscience who insist that we live up to our values, our values ​​as individuals, and our values ​​as a nation. "

Mattis continued: “Donald Trump is the first president in my life who does not attempt to unite the American people, nor does he even intend to. Instead, it tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without it, taking advantage of the inherent strengths of our civil society. This will not be easy, as the last days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations who bled to death to defend our promise; and our children. "

Mattis's comments were published hours after dissent seemed to be emerging again at the Pentagon. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper flat out told reporters that despite Trump's comments earlier this week, he is not in favor of the president invoking the Insurrection Act to send the United States military to quell violent protests.

"The option of using active duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a last resort and only in the most urgent and serious situations," said Esper. "We are not in one of those situations right now. I do not support invoking the Law of Insurrection."

In his statement to The Atlantic, Mattis also targeted Esper, directly criticizing Esper's recent call for governors "Master the Battle Space".

"We must reject any thought of our cities as a" battle space "that our uniformed army is called to" dominate, "" Mattis wrote. "At home, we should use our armed forces only when asked to do so by state governors, on very rare occasions. Militarizing our response, as we saw in Washington, DC, creates conflict, false conflict, between the military and civil society. Erosiona the moral foundation that guarantees a bond of trust between uniformed men and women and the society they have sworn to protect, and of which they are a part. Maintaining public order rests with state and local civilian leaders who best understand their communities and they are accountable to them. "

Mattis's comments elicited mixed reactions. Former Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill tweeted: "Mattis. Finally. But eloquently that should awaken many in a political coma. He was a warrior for our nation. This will have a major impact on our military. Republican elected officials who they have mountains of respect for him. "

INJURED SECRET SERVICE AGENTS; TRUMP ACCOMPANIED BY BUNKER UNDER THE WHITE HOUSE

"Mattis resigned in protest because Trump wanted to withdraw troops from Syria," said journalist Michael Tracey. "It doesn't have high moral ground."

"It is also a good time to remember that virtually our entire class of media and military experts lobbied to keep troops in Syria arguing that their withdrawal would lead to * immediate * genocide of the Kurds," wrote Mollie of The Federalist. . Hemingway "That did not happen. A few days later, they dropped the story."

Trump has yet to respond, via tweet or otherwise, to Mattis' comments.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.