Mattis cries against Trump: "We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership"







"Donald Trump is the first president of my life who is not trying to unite the American people, not even trying to be. Instead, he is trying to divide us," said Mattis.

"We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without it, capitalizing on the strengths inherent in our civil society. This will not be easy, as the past few days have proven, but we owe it to our fellow citizens, to past generations who bled out to defend our promise, and to our children. "

His pointed comments follow more than a week of nationwide protests calling for justice for Floyd, a black man who was killed last week by a white police officer in Minneapolis. In response, Trump earlier this week declared himself "his president of law and order" and vowed to bring order back to American streets using the military if widespread violence is not quelled.

The National Guard and federal police have stationed around the nation's capital in a show of force that has not been seen in recent memory. Federal law enforcement officers violently dissolved the peaceful protests outside the White House on Monday, apparently so that Trump could organize a photo shoot at a church across the street from Lafayette Square, where protesters gathered.

The former secretary, who has resigned from Trump's cabinet, also indirectly criticized current Defense Secretary Mark Esper's use of the word "battle space" in reference to American cities. "We must reject any thought of our cities as a & # 39; battle space & # 39; that our uniformed army is called to & # 39; dominate & # 39;" said Mattis. "At home, we should use our military only when asked to do so by state governors, on very rare occasions. Militarizing our response, as we saw in Washington, DC, creates conflict, false conflict, between the military and civil society." "It erodes the moral foundation that guarantees a bond of trust between uniformed men and women and the society they swear to protect, and of which they themselves are a part. Maintaining public order rests with state and local civilian leaders who best understand their communities and are accountable to them. " Esper acknowledged on Wednesday that his use of the word "battle space" was not intended to indicate any conflict with the Americans, but claimed he used a term of military art. Esper also specifically rejected the use of active duty forces in a law enforcement role at this time. But Mattis directed most of the anger at Trump saying, "I never dreamed that troops taking the same oath were, under any circumstances, ordered to violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens, much less provide a strange photo to the commander. elected -chief, with the military leadership standing next to it. " This is a breaking story and will be updated.





Source link