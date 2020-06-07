Mattis's criticism shows that President Trump's "form of leadership" is "catching up with him": Paul Gigot

"Journal Editorial Report" host Paul Gigot and Wall Street Journal columnist Dan Henninger reacted Saturday to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis's criticism of President Trump in the wake of George Floyd's death, with their discussion about a powerful new Wall Street Journal editorial.

"I don't think it is motivated by any personal revenge per se. I think there was genuine concern about the use of active duty troops on the streets of American cities," Gigot said in "America's News HQ." "The military is concerned about that, as the defense secretary made clear this week. I think Jim Mattis went too far in saying that deploying these troops would be unconstitutional since the Insurrection Law is perfectly legal under the Constitution and has been used by other presidents. "

Mattis released a statement in The Atlantic on Wednesday night saying he was "angry and appalled" at Floyd's death, supporting the protesters and speaking out against using the military to quell the protests.

Gigot, the opinion editor for the Wall Street Journal, theorized that Trump's leadership style could be "catching up" with him.

"But I think the president's style of government, his form of leadership, may be catching up a little bit because, you know, he's been through a lot of defense secretaries, chiefs of staff, national security advisers, and always hasn't. done". been nice when they left, "said Gigot." Sometimes he kicks them when they walk out the door and that catches you after a while. And maybe some of that is what we're starting to hear, with Jim Mattis, maybe some others coming. "

Henninger told host Eric Shawn that the book by former national security adviser John Bolton is expected to be critical of Trump and that the president should focus on "expanding the electorate," not "shrinking it."

"And I don't think it helps much to get into a fight with prominent figures like Jim Mattis," said Henninger. "This election will be decided by a large number of independent voters in very important major states. And I think what you want is for those independents to decide that they can live with Donald Trump's tumultuous style of government instead of being rejected by him, because that is precisely the argument that Joe Biden and the Democrats are going to make between now and November. "