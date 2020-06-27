Maurice Clarett changing life as a consultant for UConn basketball

Tyler Polley knew about Maurice Clarett, the soccer player. So did most of his UConn teammates.

What they didn't know was his story: from the college football superstar to the NFL scourge, the criminal and what he had since become, a motivational speaker who founded a mental health agency called The Red Zone.

That first speech, a year later, still resonates because it was so revealing.

"When he told his story, I was surprised at how he recovered," the senior said in a phone interview. "He practically lost everything. It is inspiring ".

It was supposed to be a one-time meeting with the Connecticut men's basketball team, one of several guest speakers, coach Dan Hurley spoke to his players over the summer. Instead, Clarett became part of the show at Hurley's request. His official title is consultant. But after talking to Clarett, it seems like he's more of a therapist. Before the new coronavirus pandemic hit, Clarett, 36, spent up to three days a month with the team. Even when he's not around, he communicates with players and frequently connects with them on the phone.

"My thing is not to talk to them," he said. "My thing is to listen to them."

Most experts predicted NFL stardom for Clarett after he led Ohio State to a BCS national championship as a true freshman in 2002. It didn't go as planned. In 2003, he was suspended for receiving inadequate benefits, and was eventually dismissed from the Big Ten school. He challenged the NFL draft eligibility rules and lost, was drafted by the Broncos in the third round in 2005, but never appeared in a game.

His life derailed from there, sinking into alcoholism and a life of crime. He served 3 and a half years in prison for armed robbery before remaking his life with a drastic 180 degree turn. In 2016, he founded the Red Zone, which provides counseling for both children and adults in Youngstown, Ohio, and is looking to build a facility for college athletes dealing with substance abuse, mental health issues, or other issues.

"Simply a great resource for the boys," said Hurley. "He is incredible."

It may seem like an odd fit, an Ohio soccer player helping a Connecticut college basketball team, but to Clarett it was obvious. He connected with Hurley through a mutual friend of UConn assistant coach Kimani Young after Hurley heard him on a podcast and thought it would be a good option to talk to his players.

Clarett had spoken to many teams before, but they have never offered him a regular concert, an opportunity that he believes really makes a difference and builds relationships. He makes the most of his trips to Storrs, Connecticut.

"It is significant work," he said. "You can't beat meaningful work. If you're not making a difference in someone's life, you really aren't living."

One of the players Clarett has worked with is James Bouknight, the impressive selection of rising sophomores and All-ACC. The Brooklyn native had a car accident in which he was charged with driving without a license, driving too fast for conditions, evading responsibility and interfering with the police, and was suspended for three games as a result. Clarett helped him get over that mistake, implying that he owned it without letting it define him. Mistakes happen. Going ahead of them is more important. He has offered similar lessons to other players. He walked in his shoes and saw that everything collapsed. Their goal is to make sure they don't repeat their mistakes and not take college for granted.

"A little mistake can go all downhill," Polley said.

"I build a trust with the guys. We have been able to get together and work individually and we have started to explore what life is like outside of basketball, which encourages and motivates them," Clarett said. "In the state that the United States is in right now, I'm pretty sure that a lot of what I said to these guys resonates. Life is much bigger than basketball. It is much bigger than going out and getting fit, running, dipping and jumping. It's about the impact you have on people. The impact you have on the world. "

Clarett played basketball in high school and told Hurley that he can still play. The UConn coach joked that he would be an old school power forward. However, he has not yet played with any of the current UConn players. He has a more important job to do with them.