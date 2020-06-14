Mavericks owner Mark Cuban donates $ 100G to the coronavirus relief fund for black journalists

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced late last week that he will donate $ 100,000 to the COVID-19 Relief Fund of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Cuban made the generous donation to honor two former NBA sports journalists who died in May, CNBC reported.

The fund was created by the National Association of Black Journalists [NABJ] to assist both sports and non-sports journalists whose jobs were affected by layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cuban told CNBC that the donation was to honor former sports journalists Roger B. Brown and Martin McNeal, "two legends in the business that I had the pleasure to work with through the Mavs."

"I asked [the lMavericks.com writer] Dwain Price what he thought of the idea, which was very supportive of me, so I kept going," Cuban told CNBC in an email.

"On behalf of the NABJ Sports Task Force, we are honored that Mark Cuban has taken such a significant and impactful step at a time when so many need it," A. Sherrod Blakely, president of the NABJ Sports Task Force, said in a statement.

Dorothy Tucker, the president of the NABJ, praised Cuban's support in ensuring that more black journalists had the "financial support necessary to navigate this critical moment."

"Knowing that we will have more resources to provide to our members through our relief efforts is encouraging," Tucker continued in a statement. “The journalism profession has played a critical role in helping save lives by reporting crucial information. Mr. Cuban's donation will help many of our members sacrifice their time and talent to ensure that the public is well informed about COVID-19. "