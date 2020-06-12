Max Mason earns forgiveness '100 years late'

Mason was accused of raping a white woman, Irene Tusken, in 1920. There was no evidence to back up the allegations, and the Minnesota Historical Society said a family doctor who examined her found no signs of rape or assault.
At the pardon hearing, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said, "This particular application is critical to the name of Max Mason, but it is also critical to our state."
Forgiveness has been in development for decades, according to Governor Tim Walz. It was added to the agenda more than six months ago.
"I don't think anything happens by chance," Walz told the board. "I think we have been given this opportunity, and I would ask my pardon board colleagues to reflect deeply on this and understand the implications of clearing the Max Mason name."
"This is 100 years behind schedule. The moment was for a reason. It was decades in development."
In a letter to Walz in January, several members of the pardon board asked for posthumous forgiveness. The request was supported by Mike Tusken, a family member of Irene Tusken and the Chief of Police in Duluth, where the alleged rape and arrest occurred.
During the hearing, Tusken said: "Not only is the conviction unfair, but the facts lack the basis for an arrest in the first place."
Her aunt spent the past few years in a nursing home after a stroke, unable to "reconcile the facts or atone for her role in the lynching or wrongful sentencing of Max Mason," she said.
Three men arrested with Mason were beaten and lynched the night of their arrest by an angry crowd on June 15, 1920. Mason was convicted with little evidence and sentenced to about 30 years in prison. He was paroled in 1925, less than five years after his sentence began, on the condition that he leave the state.
Mason lived the rest of his life in Alabama.