Max Mason earns forgiveness '100 years late'

Mason was accused of raping a white woman, Irene Tusken, in 1920. There was no evidence to back up the allegations, and the Minnesota Historical Society said a family doctor who examined her found no signs of rape or assault.

At the pardon hearing, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said, "This particular application is critical to the name of Max Mason, but it is also critical to our state."

Forgiveness has been in development for decades, according to Governor Tim Walz. It was added to the agenda more than six months ago.

"I don't think anything happens by chance," Walz told the board. "I think we have been given this opportunity, and I would ask my pardon board colleagues to reflect deeply on this and understand the implications of clearing the Max Mason name."