Max Tuerk, former NFL lineman, dead at 26

Max Tuerk, the former NFL offensive lineman and outstanding at USC, died at the age of 26, The Trojans announced Sunday.

The university did not disclose the cause of death, although its 247Sports website reported that Tuerk had collapsed while walking.

Tuerk was selected in the third-round draft by the Chargers in 2016, but never played a regular-season game with the franchise.

He was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating league policy on substances to improve performance.

Tuerk was eventually stepped down by the Chargers and signed with the Cardinals in November 2017, appearing in a game for Arizona before being cut a year later.

The Trabuco Canyon, California native appeared in 38 games for USC and played in all positions along the program's offensive line.

Tuerk, who was 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, was an All-Pac-12 first-team pick during his junior season.