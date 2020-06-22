Max Tuerk, former USC star, died at age 26

Max Tuerk, a former NFL offensive lineman, died at age 26, his alma mater USC announced Sunday.

The university did not disclose the cause of death, but 247Sports reported that Tuerk collapsed while walking.

USC tweeted, "#FightOnForever, Max Tuerk."

"The #TrojanFamily is terribly saddened by the news of the death of Tuerk, who left too early at the age of 26, and our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to his family," said the USC sports department. wrote

Tuerk, a third-round draft pick in the 2016 NFL Draft for the Chargers, never played a regular-season game with the team. He violated league policy on performance-enhancing substances and, as a result, was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season.

The Chargers eventually quit and signed with the Arizona Cardinals in November 2017. He played in one game for the Cardinals and the team cut him a year later.

Tuerk played in 38 games for USC, and was an All-Pac-12 first-team pick during his junior season.