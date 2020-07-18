Maxwell's rumored husband bragged about dating a 'high-profile woman'

According to a report, the tech businessman rumored to be married to Ghislaine Maxwell once bragged to his family that he was dating "a high-profile woman."

Scott Borgerson, 43, reportedly left his wife Rebecca, the mother of their two children, for Maxwell in 2014, although his separated father said he knew nothing about Maxwell's ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, he reported. The Sun.

Borgerson's father Chris said his CEO son is a "very private" person and that he had not released the identity of the "high-profile woman."

Maxwell, who was arrested at her luxurious New Hampshire home on July 2, pleaded not guilty to preparing the girls to have sex with her ex-boyfriend Epstein, who died in an apparent suicide in a Manhattan lockdown in August.