May 19, 2020: summary of the latest news on COVID-19





All 50 states will have started to reopen next holiday weekend. The president says he is taking an unproven antimalarial drug to protect himself against COVID-19 infection. And CDC is launching a nationwide antibody study. Here are the latest news about coronavirus:

More than 4.8 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 319,000 deaths and around 1.8 million recoveries. In the United States we now have more than 1.5 million confirmed cases. More than 90,000 people have died here, and another 283,000 have recovered.

A COVID-19 vaccine candidate has shown that it can elicit an immune response in the human body, and was also found to be safe and well tolerated in a small group of patients.

Mounting evidence suggests that COVID-19 infection, as with other diseases, is related to prolonged exposure to the virus. The longer you stay in an environment that can contain the virus, the greater the risk of getting sick. The same expert who offered that advice also says to stop worrying about runners and cyclists without a mask; instead, worry about loud speakers in crowded interior spaces.

Chinese President Xi Jinping promised an additional $ 2 billion to fight the new coronavirus in the next two years. Meanwhile, President Trump said he would permanently end all funding for the World Health Organization if he did not "commit to substantial improvements in the next 30 days," according to a copy of a letter he posted on Twitter Monday night. .

President Trump announced Monday that he is taking the drug hydroxychloroquine as protection against the new coronavirus, despite the lack of evidence that it prevents people from contracting the disease and doctors' warnings that it can have deadly side effects.

As efforts to assess coronavirus and trace cases continue, medical examiners and coroners play a vital, but often unrecognized, role. These "last responders" can complete answers on how people died and whether those deaths were related to the coronavirus.

Even before COVID-19, access to mental health services in the US USA It could be difficult, even for people who have insurance. Now experts fear the virus will make the situation worse, putting needy patients at risk of falling through the cracks and inflicting countless other newly discovered pain, anxiety and depression.

New coronavirus cases have soared from India to South Africa and Mexico in a clear indication that the pandemic is far from over, while Russia and Brazil now rank only behind the United States in the number of reported infections.

Bangladeshi officials plan to evacuate some 2 million people along the coastal areas as the country prepares for Super Cyclone Amphan. In India, officials said as many as 300,000 people in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha are in immediate danger from the storm and may also need to be evacuated. Emergency services have to balance saving lives from the cyclone with saving lives from the coronavirus.

