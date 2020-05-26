May 26 Blu-ray, Digital and DVD Releases

Welcome to ComingSoon.net's May 26 Blu-ray, HD Digital, and DVD column! We've highlighted this week's releases in detailed descriptions of the different titles below! Click on each highlighted title to buy through Amazon!

New Blu-ray / DVD Movies

The invisible man

Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss plays a woman who fears being haunted by the invisible presence of her abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen).

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

A heartwarming tale of Robertson's personal journey, overcoming adversity and finding camaraderie alongside the other four men who would become his brothers in one of the most enduring bands in the history of popular music, THE BAND.

Criterion corner

Wildlife

Joe, 14, is the only son of Jeanette and Jerry, a housewife and golf pro, in a small town from the 1960s in Montana. Suddenly forced to assume the role of an adult, Joe witnesses his mother's struggles after his father temporarily abandons them.

Reissues

Escape From L.A.

The man with the patch is back. Call it a snake. His job: touring the ruined landmarks of Los Angeles to retrieve a doomsday device.

The Deer Hunter (4K)

Winner of five Academy Awards, the film stars Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken in an unforgettable saga of friendship and courage set during the Vietnam War.

Zombie (4K)

A New York Harbor patrolman is killed by a meat-hungry ghoul aboard what was believed to be an abandoned yacht.

Maniac (4K)

Frank Zito (a professional performance by co-writer / executive co-producer Joe Spinell) is a deeply disturbed man, haunted by the traumas of unspeakable child abuse.

In search of Dracula

An insightful look at Vlad Tepes, the historical basis of the Dracula myth. Use books, paintings, and early movies to explore the legend of vampires.

3-D Son of Cochise Mug

The sons of Apache leader Cochise, battle after his death, one defends war, while Taza fights for peace. But renegade Geronimo and a tough-headed army officer cause trouble.

An ideal place to kill

Two free-spirited teenagers, Dick and Ingrid (played by Ray Lovelock and Ornella Muti), set out to spend the summer together in Italy. To pay, they sell Scandinavian porn magazines and images of Ingrid posing nude. But then the police arrest them and give them 24 hours to leave the country.

Satanic Pandemonium

Sister Maria (Pezet) is known in the convent for her good deeds and charitable works. But, in the secret depths of her sexual fantasies, she is haunted by visions from another world, a world where her forbidden passions can run free. In this world, Satan is his teacher. As her acts of violence and blasphemy increase, Maria realizes that she has been chosen by the Devil himself to destroy the convent and take her sister sisters to hell!

Dolly Dearest

A centuries-old black magic curse turns the most beautiful doll in the world into the wildest killing machine in the world.

Inside Daisy Clover

Natalie Wood stars in a behind-the-scenes Hollywood epic of a young singer and actress from the time of her discovery at age 15 to her triumphs and defeats.

Wax mystery museum

The bodies are mysteriously disappearing throughout the city, and a new wax museum has just opened. Is there a connection? But of course! In this horror classic, Fay Wray plays the next victim of a crazy wax sculptor obsessed with her resemblance to one of her earlier creations.

Duet for Cannibals

Essayist, novelist, critic and versatile intellectual dynamo Sontag made her directorial debut with this serious psychological comedy that defies definition and is dryly funny.

The reluctant debutante

Amid the whirlwind of dances coming out, the aristocratic Broadbents intend to give their 17-year-old daughter the right entry into society and the upper-class boyfriend.

New in digital HD

Villain

Ex-convict Eddie Franks (Craig Fairbrass) dreams of normalcy are put to the test when he learns of his brother's dangerous debt to a menacing drug trafficker. To protect his family, Eddie is forced to return to his old criminal life in this action-packed thriller.

Stardog and Turbocat (exclusive clip) (available at DIRECTV Cinema)

When a genius cat, Felix, and a loyal canine, Buddy, set out to find Buddy's lost owner, they discover not only the power of friendship, but also their inner superpowers along the way.

<img src = "data: image / gif; base64, R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP /// yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7" class = "lazy lazy-hidden" data-lazy-type = "iframe" data-lazy-src = " "alt ="”/>

Blu-ray TV and DVD

Silicon Valley Season 6 (DVD)

In season 6, the Pied Piper boys finally see the fruits of their labor … along with bigger problems!

The Deuce: The Complete Third Season (DVD)

The history of the New York porn industry comes to an end in the third and final season of this series.